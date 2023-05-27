Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Aston Villa now have a "big chance" of signing Marco Asensio this summer with Unai Emery in love with the player.

What are the latest Marco Asensio transfer rumours?

As reported by The Athletic, the Spanish midfielder will be leaving Real Madrid at the end of the season for free when his contract expires.

The article claims that the 27-year-old had been negotiating a new deal with the club since the start of the year but has ultimately decided to reject what was on the table as he wants a "more prominent role in the team."

In the aftermath, it's no shock to learn that some big clubs may be keen on picking up Asensio and ESPN state he is now in "advanced talks" to join Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.

Despite that, while talking about all the rumours on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that Emery wants the player and so he could yet end up in the Premier League.

He said (2:22): “Then Premier League clubs, Aston Villa, Emery is in love with Marco Asensio so a big chance now for them to go for it on a free transfer, but also other clubs interested in Marco Asensio.

"For example, last summer, it was last August, Manchester United were in contact with Jorge Mendes about Marco Asensio. Then the player decided to continue at Real Madrid also because [Carlo] Ancelotti wanted him to stay at the club.

"Now the market is open for Asensio, and so a very big opportunity for the Spanish player. So let's keep an eye on Asensio in the next days and in the next weeks."

Can Aston Villa afford Marco Asensio?

It's not hard to see why plenty of clubs around Europe are keen on Asensio. After all, he's won nearly everything club football can offer in Spain having lifted the likes of the Champions League, La Liga, and the Club World Cup (all on multiple occasions).

He won't come cheap, however, as he is currently on around £165k-p/w at Madrid, but as he can be signed without a transfer fee, this could be an affordable deal for Aston Villa.

With all that in mind though, there will obviously be major competition for his signature and with PSG already in advanced talks, Emery and co will have to move swiftly in the next few days potentially if they are to pull off this exciting summer transfer.