Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that Aston Villa manager Unai Emery will be backed financially this summer after securing European football.

What's the latest on Aston Villa and Europe?

On the final day of the Premier League season, the Villans managed to pick up a 2-1 home win against Brighton & Hove Albion thanks to goals from Douglas Luiz and Ollie Watkins.

Those three points weren't enough to see them reach the Seagulls who finished one point and one place above Villa, but they did help secure a Europa Conference League spot for Emery and co.

This is exciting news for the club as their 51-year-old manager has a great record in Europe, having won the Europa League four times over the course of his career.

However, if he wants to succeed, his side may need some key reinforcements this summer and Agbonlahor thinks that's just what will happen.

Indeed, when speaking on the TalkSport YouTube channel, the pundit said (4:33): "I do think Unai Emery is going to get the backing to bring in the players he wants. So you need to bulk up that squad. Been a few injuries this season.

"But he's experienced in it. You know, he's been managing in the Europa League for so long. He knows the amount of players he needs, the right players to rotate.

"So it's looking good for Aston Villa. Exciting times."

Who could Villa sign this summer?

Incidentally, Emery has already spoken about how qualifying for the Europa Conference League could change his club's transfer plans in the upcoming market.

After beating Brighton, he told BirminghamLive: "I will now start preparing for next season. I will speak to the club. The club is working and I’m keeping in touch with the possibilities we can add [signings] for next year; speaking about who we can add and take the decision with players we already have here.

"Today, it was very important to be focused for this match. But we’ll start now thinking about the next project and be stronger than we have been."

Of course, Villa only have to look at the way Premier League rivals West Ham United have performed in the competition this term, and trust that they too could potentially make the final next year.

If that's the case, the club will likely need some new additions to help add real depth to the team. And one position that appears to be an area to strengthen is up top.

Indeed, earlier in the month Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor explained to GIVEMESPORT that the Villans look to be targeting a "top-level striker".