Referee Thomas Bramall and his VAR team may have made a big mistake by not awarding Ollie Watkins a penalty in the most recent Aston Villa game.

What's the latest on VAR and Aston Villa?

Coming up against Fulham in the Premier League on Tuesday night, the Villans had plenty to play for as they continue to chase European football next season with a finish as high as possible in the division.

And it was the home side who looked more up for it as they pushed for the opening goal in the first half and got rewarded for their efforts when Tyrone Mings headed in from a corner to make it 1-0 at half-time.

In the end, Unai Emery's men did enough to hold on for all three points with that single goal being enough to settle the affair – despite Fulham later having a Harrison Reed goal ruled out for offside.

However, the three points could have been much more comfortable had the referee or anyone on VAR handed Villa a penalty when Watkins appeared to be tripped inside the box by Tosin Adarabioyo – as seen in footage from the official Sky Sports highlights package.

Did Ollie Watkins deserve a penalty against Fulham?

As per the BBC's match report, it's noted that this could well have been a spot kick: "Ollie Watkins appeared to have a good shout for an early penalty after a challenge from Tosin Adarabioyo, but neither on-pitch referee Thomas Bramall, nor video assistant Tony Harrington, felt it was worthy of a spot-kick."

And judging from the footage, it's fair to assume that this may have been one of those where VAR wouldn't have intervened to overturn the call had the referee spotted it live and pointed to the spot.

As it happened, Fulham and Adarabioyo avoided punishment and can consider themselves fairly lucky referee Bramall waved play on in the heat of the moment.

In the end, with Aston Villa holding on to the win – meaning they have now gone ten games without losing – this decision didn't have too much of an impact on the match.

Even so, had Fulham's equaliser not been ruled out for offside, this could have been an even more controversial issue in the media this week – especially with Emery and co fighting so hard to secure a spot inside the top six at the end of the season.