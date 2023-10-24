Aston Villa boss Unai Emery looks like he could part ways with one of his squad players in the near future after an update from journalist Neil Moxley.

As per Football Insider, football finance expert Kieran Maguire has delivered his verdict on Aston Villa's new partnership agreement with Japanese side Vissel Kobe, and he believes that the landmark event can only bring good things to the West Midlands-based side. Maguire stated:

"First of all, Japan is a very lucrative market in terms of the wealth of fans. It’s huge money. Therefore, preseason tours and having a tie-up with Japan will benefit Aston Villa. I suspect that Aston Villa will have seen the impact of Mitoma mania at Brighton. He has brought huge financial benefits there and also increased the profile of Brighton and the size of their international fan base, all of which can be monetized. Then there is the potential to recruit players from a market which is probably underrepresented in the Premier League."

Benfica midfielder Fredrik Aursnes is reportedly on Aston Villa's transfer radar heading into the January transfer window; however, his current employers view him as an indispensable part of their side and it is said that they would like to keep hold of his services until next summer.

Meanwhile, former Villans boss Dean Smith has given a positive appraisal of Aston Villa's recent results and has backed his old club to challenge for Champions League qualification. Speaking to Sky Sports via Birmingham Live, Smith commented the following:

"You can feel that something is definitely building. The owners have invested into the football club and why can’t you do what Newcastle done last season? I think that will be the dream for this season."

Aston Villa's last five results - all competitions Competition Opponent and result Venue Premier League Aston Villa 4-1 West Ham United Villa Park Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Aston Villa Molineux Europa League Aston Villa 1-0 Zrinjski Villa Park Premier League Aston Villa 6-1 Brighton & Hove Albion Villa Park EFL Cup Aston Villa 1-2 Everton EFL Cup

In an update on Bertrand Traore's Aston Villa future, Sunday Mirror reporter Moxley has claimed that the Burkina Faso international is unlikely to have a future at the club under Emery after barely featuring this term for the Villans. In conversation with GIVEMESPORT, Moxley explained:

"Traore was a bit part player under Gerrard and the latter stages of Smith's reign. I don't see him featuring because he's not pushed front and centre by Emery. I don't see him featuring much, to be honest with you. It’s difficult to know which position on the pitch he would play in. Is he wide in a four or a three?

"He's got something, but as to whether or not Villa will harness it, I just don't know. Emery hasn’t played him too much. So, I don't see him having any future there.”

With just three appearances under his belt this campaign in all competitions for Aston Villa, registering one assist and playing 38 minutes, it looks like Traore, who has previously been dubbed "marvellous" by former boss Smith, may well have run his race at the club and could have to seek a new challenge to revive his career (Traore statistics - Transfermarkt).