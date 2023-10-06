Much of the focus surrounding Aston Villa has rightfully been on the summer just gone, given the sheer amount of talent that Unai Emery welcomed to the Midlands. The likes of Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres, and Nicolo Zaniolo all made moves to Villa Park, and have all played their part in the Villans' solid start to their Premier League campaign.

Now that the rest of Europe are well aware of Villa's willingness to splash the cash, however, the focus may well turn to future transfer windows, with Emery and co ones to keep an eye on when it comes to big moves. And that could see the Midlands club target potentially relegated stars at the end of the season, with reports suggesting that one particular former player is being eyed.

What's the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

With the transfer window currently closed, Villa's main focus seems to be on renewing Ollie Watkins' contract, who is set to finalise a new deal, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic. That's not to say they haven't been planning ahead, however, with a potential plan reportedly put together over one particular move next summer.

A transfer update on Cameron Archer has been provided by Alex Crook of TalkSport. According to the transfer expert, if the Blades are relegated this season, then Archer could make an instant return to Aston Villa next summer, despite leaving the club for a reported £18m in the recent transfer window. The Midlands club have a buy-back clause and therefore would be at the front of the queue, and Emery is reportedly personally tracking the forward's progress closely.

It would certainly be an interesting move by those at Villa Park, considering that they only just cashed in on Archer. That said, the sale of the forward was reportedly to ensure that they stayed within the rules of Financial Fair Play. If it wasn't for that fear, then the 21-year-old may well still be an Aston Villa player, as we speak.

How many goals has Cameron Archer scored?

So far this season, Archer has shown glimpses of what he can do in a Sheffield United shirt, scoring one goal, which helped the Blades to earn their sole point in the Premier League, having played seven games so far. Statistically speaking, too, he has outperformed current Villa option Jhon Duran in a number of areas, as per FBref.

Player Progressive Passes Progressive Carries Take-ons Completed Cameron Archer 5 5 3 Jhon Duran 2 4 1

Michael Carrick had nothing but good things to say about the forward when he was on loan at Middlesbrough. The manager said, via the Northern Echo:

"I thought he was terrific Cam and showed everything he is about. He was touch and go whether he was going to play or not. He had his ankle strapped so he could be out there and for me, that added to his performance in terms of the fact he did that and he was desperate to play in the circumstances. Credit to him, he’s a terrific lad who’s settled really quickly and loves it here. He’s a big part of the group and I thought his performance in terms of his movement and finishing was excellent."