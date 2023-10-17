Aston Villa have another player who is frustrated by his situation at Villa Park since joining the Premier League side in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

According to a recent update from the Telegraph on Aston Villa's wet-look kit controversy, it is now believed that Castore have offered up two solutions to the unusual issue that has hit the headlines in recent weeks.

The report states that Castore will either make small adjustments to the current crop of jerseys that both the men's and women's teams wear on matchdays or they will provide an entire new batch of playing jerseys. Complaints came to fruition after both sides complained about the shirts becoming heavy and drenched in sweat when worn on the field. Nevertheless, there finally looks to be a solution to the problem.

In other news, a transfer update on Douglas Luiz from Fabrizio Romano's Daily Briefing has indicated that Arsenal are monitoring the Brazil international after previously being keen to take him to the Emirates Stadium.

Romano stated: "As I recently reported, Arsenal have been monitoring Pedro Neto for some time, and I can also say that Arsenal always keep monitoring the same players they like and Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz remains one of them. He’s always been appreciated."

He then added: "Of course, we know that Arsenal had bids rejected for Luiz in September 2022, and he later went on to sign a new contract at Villa Park, which runs until 2026. He’s now a key player for Villa so the deal would not be an easy one, but many clubs appreciate him."

Nicolo Zaniolo's lawyer meanwhile has denied allegations that the Italy international has illegally gambled on sport following his perceived involvement in a major betting scandal in Italy, stating to Gazzetta dello Sport via Chronicle Live: "Nicolo never bet. He also told me this. It is possible that he played card games such as poker and blackjack on illegal online platforms, without however knowing that they were. We will clarify everything. What do you risk? A fine of a few hundred euros. All this unless there was a repetition of the crime so great as to make it impossible to impose only a financial penalty."

Aston Villa's next five fixtures - all competitions Competition Opponent Venue Premier League West Ham United (H) Villa Park Europa Conference League AZ Alkmaar (A) AFAS Stadium Premier League Luton Town (H) Villa Park Premier League Nottingham Forest (A) City Ground Europa Conference League AZ Alkmaar (H) Villa Park

Aston Villa transfer news - Clement Lenglet

One piece of transfer news on Clement Lenglet that has emerged via Sport Witness claims that the Frenchman is going through some difficulties at Villa Park due to his lack of first-team involvement.

The outlet claim that he has yet to win over Aston Villa boss Unai Emery, which has angered his parent club Barcelona to the point that they could terminate his loan spell in January.

Turning out for Tottenham Hotspur last term, Lenglet joined Aston Villa on deadline day and has gone on to make just two appearances in all competitions (Lenglet statistics - Transfermarkt). Nevertheless, Lenglet may have to bide his time at Aston Villa to get a prolonged look-in under the tutelage of Emery following a disappointing time of things so far.