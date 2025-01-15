Yet to push forward with their move to sign Oscar Mingueza, Aston Villa are now reportedly closely monitoring a back-up option in Spain who has a release clause of £34m this month.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans look set to be one of the sides to watch this month having already secured their first arrival in the form of Donyell Malen. Reaching an agreement to sign the Borussia Dortmund winger this week, those in the Midlands may have found the perfect competition for Leon Bailey and the wide player who can finally add goals next to Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran.

He's not the only one they've set their sights on, however. Reports earlier this month linked Unai Emery's side with a move for Celta Vigo defender Mingueza in an attempt to find an upgrade on Matty Cash. According to Fabrizio Romano though, that interest is yet to culminate in an official bid for his signature.

Given that's the case, it comes as little surprise that those in the Midlands have already identified a back-up option. According to reports in Spain, Aston Villa are now closely monitoring Marc Pubill, whose release clause at UD Almeria stands at a hefty €40m (£34m).

Still just 21 years old, Pubill is four years younger than Mingueza to potentially hand Villa an option yet to reach his best but also one who would make an impact for years to come.

Whether the Almeria man is ready to replace Cash remains to be seen, however. As the January transfer window rolls on, he could yet emerge to steal the headlines and answer that question.

Mingueza should remain Aston Villa priority

As much as Pubill is one to watch, Aston Villa should continue to set their sights on securing Mingueza's signature before the end of the month. The Celta Vigo man is at the peak of his powers and ready to steal in ahead of Cash in Emery's strongest side. Pubill, meanwhile, is a player still on his way to his best years and not someone who would necessarily have an instant impact at Villa Park.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Oscar Mingueza Matty Cash Starts 18 12 Assists 5 0 Tackles Won 11 17 Ball Recoveries 79 37

If Villa are looking for an option with more attacking impetus, then Mingueza is certainly their man having assisted five goals so far this season. Cash and Pubill, meanwhile, have so far failed to get off the mark on that front.

Whether it's Mingueza, Pubill or another option, it certainly seems as though Cash's place in Emery's strongest side is coming to an end as Villa look to create a side capable of becoming Champions League mainstays.

With a couple of weeks remaining until the transfer window slams shut, Villa remain one of the sides to watch in the Premier League.