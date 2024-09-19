Aston Villa are one of a few Premier League clubs looking to sign a player who remains a free agent after the summer transfer window, according to a new report. The Villans got their Champions League campaign underway on Tuesday night in style, as they beat Young Boys 3-0.

Rogers continues excellent start to the season in Bern

Villa were very busy during the summer, adding several new players to the squad, their most high-profile being Amadou Onana, but it is a player from the January transfer window that is really excelling in the early stages of this campaign.

Morgan Rogers joined in the winter window from Middlesbrough, and while he has yet to get on the scoresheet or grab an assist this season, the midfielder has been really impressive, starting all five of their games so far.

The midfielder has impressed so much that he has been labelled as being “underappreciated” and “one to watch” by football pundit Robbie Mustoe, while Tony Cascarino is excited about what the future holds for him and has compared him to Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala.

Cascarino said on Rogers: “I really like Morgan Rogers coming in. He scored a couple in the Under-21s against Austria. I think he's going to be a player. He really looks; there's something about him; he reminds me a little bit of Jamal Musiala.

"He's that guy that picks up the ball, and he'll just make runs, and he'll create problems for others. He's got a lot about him.

Morgan Rogers' Aston Villa stats Apps 21 Goals 3 Assists 1

"Comparing him to Musiala, well, that type of player, that's a really big praise because Musiala's a real talent. But I do see something in Morgan Rogers where he's got that ability.

"He gets in his stride, and he's going quick, but he doesn't look particularly quick, and yet people don't get to him. He just seems to ride the tackles and not get phased."

But Villa don’t want to just rely on Rogers, and the Premier League side are now looking at the free agent market to help ease the burden on the young star after another quality display in Switzerland this week.

Aston Villa considering move for free agent

According to HITC, Aston Villa are considering whether to make an offer to free agent Yusuf Yazici. As well as the Villans being interested, AFC Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, and Brentford are also keen on signing the experienced attacking midfielder.

Yazici has been without a club since the end of last season, as he left French side Lille following the end of his contract. The Turkey international was in Lille for five years, during which time he scored 29 goals and recorded 15 assists in 135 games.

The 27-year-old would be unlikely to start a lot at Villa, but the report claims he would be brought in to provide depth and cover behind Rogers, given the similarities of both players being versatile enough to play across the attack, allowing the youngster to develop without the burden of playing two games every week.

The news of Villa weighing up an offer for Yazici comes after his agents were said to have offered the midfielder to them earlier this month - it seems they were at least a little bit enticed by those talks, and could now make their move in the coming days and weeks.