Aston Villa have contacted an "outstanding" two-time Copa America winner about a summer move to the club, according to a new transfer rumour.

Aston Villa transfer news

There is still time for the Villans to make further signings in the summer transfer window, as Unai Emery looks to have the strongest squad possible in order to fight in both the Premier League and Champions League this season.

Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion has been linked with a move to Villa Park before the current window reaches its conclusion, with the Midlands club reportedly offered the chance to snap him up after his Chelsea transfer collapsed, with the Spanish club keen to shift some players off the books.

Meanwhile, Villa are believed to have sent scouts to watch Baris Alper Yilmaz in action, as they weigh up a move for the Galatasaray winger. He scored and assisted six times apiece in the Turkish Super Lig last season.

Emery's men are also thought to be interested in completing the audacious signing of Atletico star Joao Felix, who remains an enormous talent, despite not necessarily reaching his vast potential yet. Chelsea are providing strong competition for the Portuguese's signature, though, having already had him in their ranks on loan in the past.

According to TyC Sports [via Sport Witness], Aston Villa are "firm suitors" to sign Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso this summer, with an offer tabled to the player, while Spurs are happy to sell him if the right offer comes their way too.

The same interest is noted from La Liga side Real Betis, however, so the Villans face competition in the race to snap up the two-time Copa America winner, having clinched glory with Argentina for the second time earlier this year.

Lo Celso could be a really solid signing for Villa between now and the end of the month, possessing a huge amount of experience, not to mention a winning mentality from his international pedigree as well as experience playing under Emery at Villarreal.

The 28-year-old has made 77 appearances in the Premier League for Spurs, so there wouldn't be an issue with him adjusting to the speed of England's top flight, while Ange Postecoglou has lauded him in the recent past.

"Gio was very good today, not just with his work rate but you could see his quality on the ball. His passes through and the one through to Sonny was outstanding. We needed him today and we're going to need him going forward because Sonny goes away now, Biss goes away, Pape goes away. So I thought he was a good contributor."

While the £70,000-a-week Lo Celso wouldn't necessarily come in as a guaranteed starter for Emery - he wasn't playing regularly for Spurs, so that may be no different in a Villa shirt - but he could add some crucial depth as they look to shine in four different competitions, and the fact that he played under the Spaniard at Villarreal also suggests that he knows his game inside out.