Aston Villa are readying a bid to sign a new midfielder according to a fresh report, and should he join it's not the first time that he will have been coached by Unai Emery.

Who are Villa's new signings?

Over the summer, NSWE and Monchi recruited five fresh faces in the form of Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans on a permanent basis, whilst Nicolo Zaniolo and Clement Lenglet both joined on loan for the remainder of the season.

In the Midlands, Cameron Archer, Ashley Young and Wesley Moraes were just a few of the big name players to leave for good, alongside the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Morgan Sanson, who were sent out on the road to increase their game time.

Looking ahead to January, Emery will now be thinking about who he’d like to sign in the upcoming window and he appears to have highlighted Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos as an ideal transfer target, having managed the central midfielder during his time at Arsenal.

In La Liga, Spain’s international has made zero starts this season and has been limited to just two substitute appearances, via WhoScored, so he has fallen significantly down the pecking order, though if the following update is to be believed, the 27-year-old may have been handed the perfect lifeline.

Are Aston Villa signing Dani Ceballos?

According to XCatalunya (via Sport Witness), Aston Villa are "preparing an offer" for Ceballos and are willing to spend up to €18m (£15m) to bring him back to the Premier League.

The Midlands outfit are "interested" in the talisman, and having seen how out of favour he's become at the Bernabeu Stadium, chiefs are "keen" to give him a new opportunity to kickstart his career. NSWE are also looking to bring his salary to €8m (£6m), with the idea being that he would put pen to paper in January.

How many trophies has Dani Ceballos won?

Since the start of his career, Ceballos has secured an outstanding 14 senior trophies, including titles like La Liga and the Champions League, which shows that he possesses the winning mentality required to compete and be successful at the highest level, meaning he could add a bit more top level pedigree and experience to the current squad at Villa Park.

The Utrera native has also posted 18 contributions (12 assists and six goals) in 122 appearances for Real Madrid which shows how prolific he can be in the final third, alongside ranking in the 98th percentile for successful take-ons past his marker.

Sponsored by Nike, Emery’s ex-star is additionally a versatile operator having been deployed in eight different positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including everywhere across the midfield and even three roles in the frontline.

Ceballos has been dubbed a “genius” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig and there’s no doubt that he could bring a wealth of experience to the Villans, therefore making this a no-brainer of a deal to complete should the opportunity present itself.