Aston Villa could finally land a long-term target and his teammate this summer in a sensational double deal, according to a recent report.

Villa in the Champions League

Though Unai Emery's side were thrashed on the final day of the Premier League season, it didn't matter. Their 5-0 defeat to Crystal Palace was academic, with the Midlands outfit having secured Champions League football in midweek courtesy of Tottenham's defeat to Manchester City, meaning that Europe's premier competition will be hosted at Villa Park for the first time since the 1980s.

With it will come an enlarged budget; Villa posted losses of £120m earlier in the season and there were concerns over their ability to meet financial fair play regulations, but the boost from Champions League revenue will come as a massive boost to their coffers, while they will also benefit from the bigger competition size, which has seen UEFA up the total prize money given out.

It means that Villa will take home a minimum of around £17m in added revenue, even if they lose every game in the revamped competition.

Champions League prize money 23/24 vs 24/25 Stage 23/24 24/25 Qualification £13.4m £15.9m Group stage draw £0.8m £0.6m Group stage win £2.4m £1.8m Top 8 finish N/A £1.7m Round of 16 £8.2m £9.4m Quarter final £9.1m £10.7m

it means that there will be whole new calibre of player available to the Villans too, with plenty of stars likely to come and want to experience Champions League football at Villa Park, and Mario Hermoso reportedly on the verge of becoming their first signing of the summer.

Villa have beaten Inter to the punch over the Spaniard, and now they are turning their attentions to the players already on the Serie A champions' books.

Villa eyeing double Inter raid

A report this week has claimed that NWSE are eyeing up an audacious double swoop from San Siro, with long-time target Denzel Dumfries one of those that they are keen to bring to Villa Park this summer. The Dutch wing-back has been dubbed "one of the best" by compatriot Jeremie Frimpong, who is battling him for a spot in the National Team this summer.

"I’m aware of the strong competition in the national team", the Leverkusen defender explained. “I knew it would be difficult for me, because Denzel Dumfries is one of the best right-backs in the world.”

Now, he could be headed to England, with Italian outlet InterLive.It claiming that the defender is "one of the hottest names" on Aston Villa's radar this summer as they look for a new fullback. For his part, Dumfries is now open to the move given the Champions League football that comes with it, and with the defender still failing to agree a new deal with Inter, the Serie A outfit are willing to cash in on him this summer.

Meanwhile, Villa are also keen on teammate Kristjan Asllani, who Inter value at €25m and are again open to selling. As a result, it is claimed that Unai Emery's side "could put up to €55m (£47m) on the table" to close an astonishing double deal to provide cover in two of their most obvious areas of need this summer.

With Champions League money available and ambitious owners in charge, it could certainly be one to watch before the new season.