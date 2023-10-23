Aston Villa boss Unai Emery could be dealt a huge blow in his endeavours to keep hold of one of his star men in January after his recent positive form, according to a report.

Speaking to Sky Sports, pundit Jamie Carragher has given a glowing endorsement regarding Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins' future at international level and had indicated that the free-scoring 27-year-old should be second in command to Harry Kane for England.

Carragher stated via The Daily Mail: "Even when he doesn't score he can play a big role and you can see that. As the game has gone on he runs in behind. When he stand alongside him, I thought he was taller. He has that presence and the pace.

"If Harry Kane is injured, he is England's centre-forward. Him and [Moussa] Diaby look like they're trying to combine. The set up means he doesn't need to come deep, you can see it all and it's all about getting it central. He doesn't need to go deep, he can create space between the lines."

According to reports, Emery's men are keen to bolster their engine room in the January transfer window and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler has been identified as an Aston Villa transfer target.

Claims indicate that Spain international Soler is believed to be keen on a new challenge in 2024; however, both Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion and La Liga outfit Valencia will rival the Villans to bring in the 26-year-old.

Club captain John McGinn has urged his teammates to target a top-four finish and subsequent qualification for the Champions League this term after Aston Villa defeated West Ham United 4-1 on Sunday, stating via BBC Sport: "This is a demanding place to play but the manager has educated the fans a bit. He has pleaded with them to be patient. Hopefully we can try and disrupt that top four, top six. It is not going to be easy, but why not? Why can't we challenge them and do what Newcastle did last season?"

Aston Villa's next five fixtures - all competitions Competition Opponent Venue Europa League AZ Alkmaar AFAS Stadion Premier League Luton Town Kenilworth Road Premier League Nottingham Forest City Ground Europa League AZ Alkmaar Villa Park Premier League Fulham Villa Park

Aston Villa transfer news - Douglas Luiz

According to an update on Douglas Luiz's future from 90min, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is personally keen to bring the Brazil international, who he holds a personal relationship with after working with the midfielder at Manchester City, to the Emirates Stadium in the January transfer window.

Despite both Arteta and Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar being huge fans of Luiz, the Villans have no intention to listen to any offers for the in-form 25-year-old as they aim to secure Champions League qualification.

From midfield, Luiz has enjoyed a blistering start to the campaign so far for Aston Villa, netting six times in his opening 14 appearances across all competitions (Luiz statistics - Transfermarkt).

Aston Villa will be desperate to keep hold of Luiz and will imaginably pull out all the stops to ensure he remains in the West Midlands for the time being, so it would be a massive blow if Arsenal can wiggle their way in and convince NSWE to sell.