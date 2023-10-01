Aston Villa are one of a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing an exciting player from one of their rivals, according to a fresh transfer rumour.

Will Aston Villa make January signings?

The Villans have become a formidable side since Unai Emery replaced Steven Gerrard as manager during last season, qualifying for the UEFA Europa Conference League back in May and arguably looking like one of the strongest teams outside the 'big six' in the division.

A successful summer transfer window saw a number of impressive signings made by Villa, with the likes of Pau Torres, Youri Tielemans and Moussa Diaby among those who made the move to Villa Park. While this is arguably as strong a squad as they have ever had in the Premier League era, what they cannot afford to do is the rest on their laurels and fail to kick on in 2023/24.

For that to happen, more signings will be needed in the coming transfer windows, with additions potentially arriving in January, aiding their European push in the second half of the campaign in the process.

It looks as though Villa have set their sights on one highly-rated individual currently, following a new update that has emerged.

Which attacking player to Aston Villa want to sign?

According to 90min, Villa are one of the clubs keen on signing Arsenal attacker Emile Smith Rowe, should the opportunity arise to snap him up in the coming months:

"90min understands that Smith Rowe, who has scored one goal in three appearances for the England senior side, has ambitions of making Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2024 and is desperate for more first-team opportunities this year.

"As such, the 23-year-old will assess his options if he does not see an increase in game-time at Arsenal prior to the January window. Aston Villa, who have made concrete attempts to sign Smith Rowe in the past, remain interested in him, while Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United are also monitoring the situation."

Smith Rowe could be a brilliant signing by Villa, bringing a combination of youth, attacking quality and versatility to Emery's squad. The 23-year-old has scored against them in the past, so they have witnessed his ability up close, and he is someone who could be desperate for more regular playing time than he is getting at Arsenal currently.

This season, the Englishman has only featured for ten minutes of Premier League action, highlighting how far he is behind the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard in the attacking pecking order at the Emirates, and it could be that a move away is best for his development.

Smith Rowe has been lauded as a "special" player in the past, having scored 18 goals and registered 11 assists in an Arsenal shirt, and while he is contracted with the Gunners until 2026, Villa should make sure that they are at the front of the queue when it comes to potentially securing his services in the near future.