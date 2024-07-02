Aston Villa are the latest side to hold an interest in a EURO 2024 star to bolster their defence this summer, it has been revealed.

Villa have been busy already

Though July has only just begun, Aston Villa and Unai Emery have already been busy. Ross Barkley has joined the club in a deal worth £5m, while they also announced the double arrival of Samuel Iling-junior and Enzo Barrenechea from Juventus, agreed as part of the deal which saw Douglas Luiz head to Turin.

That adds to the arrival of Ian Maatsen from Chelsea earlier in the transfer window, and marks Villa out as one of the busiest sides in the Premier League as they look to add quality to their side ahead of their first season in the Champions League.

Attention is still needed on their defence though, after it emerged that Diego Carlos has been told he can leave this summer. One option to fill his spot is Mario Hermoso, who Villa have long been linked with and is now a free agent after being released by Atletico de Madrid at the end of June. But it seems there are alternatives too.

Villa eye up Slovenia star

Now, Aston Villa have reportedly turned their attentions to Slovenia centre-back Jaka Bijol as they eye up reinforcements for their backline ahead of a Champions League debut this season. The defender turned in an exceptional display against Portugal to help his side take the European giants to extra time in the last 16 of EURO 2024, a game that they eventually lost courtesy of a penalty shoot out.

And he has become an increasingly well-known figure across the tournament, with analayst Ben Mattinson taking to X to hail his "monstrous" performances at the heart of the Slovenian defence, which saw his side concede a total of two goals across four games.

Most recently, he helped keep Cristiano Ronaldo quiet, making 10 clearances, of which seven were with his head, as Portugal launched a barrage of crosses towards their talisman.

Jaka Bijol vs Portugal Minutes played 90 Clearances 10 Blocks 3 Duels won 5 Duel % won 50% Fouls 1

Bijol still has three years left to run on his £17,000 a week deal with Udinese, but has attracted plenty of attention already this summer. And that includes Villa, with Italian outlet TuttoMercato revealing that Unai Emery's side have made a "concrete survey" [enquiry] for his services this summer in recent days as they look to bolster their backline.

Bijol himself has not shut the door to any departure when quizzed on his future.

"We'll see. In football, things change quickly, you never know what to expect", he explained, though he added he was happy at Udinese as things stand.

Villa are not the only side keen though, with other reports having claimed that Inter Milan are also keeping an eye on the 25-year-old, though like Villa a defender may have to leave before he can arrive.