Aston Villa are now believed to be keen on signing a new midfielder as Unai Emery looks to add quality to his side at Villa Park.

Aston Villa's resilient nature...

In the summer, Emery moved to bring in the likes of Youri Tielemans, Nicolo Zaniolo, Moussa Diaby, Clement Lenglet and Pau Torres to the West Midlands and it is fair to say that his summer arrivals have had a marked impact on his side's push to qualify for the Champions League.

Undoubtedly, Villa Park has become something of a fortress in the Premier League and Emery has alluded to their power to take results from home in a recent interview, saying:

"The fans are very important. We were speaking about how usually every team is more consistent in taking more points at home than away."

"One reason is because playing with your supporters you are feeling stronger. For us, it’s clear we are being very comfortable at home. We are connecting with our fans and they are transmitting their energy to us. It’s the same for other teams and I’ve never known one team taking more points away than at home over a long time. It’s very difficult. The reason is the fans."

Nevertheless, Aston Villa's away form has also become a beacon of their resilience in recent times, given that they have lost just once in their last six games on the road in all competitions. Come January, Emery and NSWE could be keen to streamline his squad to ensure key areas are addressed in order to help his side continue their remarkable consistency since his tenure began at Villa Park and a new midfielder is now being eyed by the Spaniard.

Aston Villa keen on Alex Baena

According to reports in Spain via Sport Witness, Aston Villa are eyeing Villarreal midfielder Alex Baena, who featured sparingly under Emery while the pair worked together at the Yellow Submarine. The report states that the 22-year-old has a €60 million (£51.4 million) release clause inserted into his current deal at the La Liga outfit.

Alex Baena statistics in 2023/24 - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 19 Goals 2 Assists 4

However, Villarreal are willing to negotiate at around the €40 million mark (£34.2 million), which is a figure the Villans could be able to match in the winter transfer window. In the summer, Torres arrived in the West Midlands from Villarreal and both clubs are believed to have an agreeable relationship with each other; nevertheless, Barcelona are also keeping tabs on Baena's situation.

Labelled "impressive" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Baena has been a creative presence in the middle of the park for his current employers this term, averaging around 2.2 key passes and 2.2 shots on goal per La Liga match (Baena statistics - WhoScored).

Aston Villa already have an abundance of talented options from middle to front, so adding Baena to their squad in January could be another shrewd piece of business by Emery's men.