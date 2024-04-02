Aston Villa are thought to be eyeing up a move for a Premier League teenager following his bright start in the top flight.

Aston Villa transfer rumours

It is shaping up to be a memorable first full season in charge for Unai Emery, with the Villans currently on course for a top-four finish.

The club are also still competing in the Europa Conference League, but away from the pitch, NSWE and Monchi appear to be looking ahead to the upcoming transfer window, despite backing Emery in the past two windows.

Aston Villa signings 2023/24 Fee Pau Torres (Villarreal) £33m Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisclosed Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) Free Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion) Free Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) Loan Morgan Rogers (Middlesbrough) Undisclosed Kosta Nedeljkovic (Red Star Belgrade) £6.5m Joe Gauci (Adelaide United) Undisclosed Lino Sousa (Arsenal) Undisclosed

A plethora of names have been linked with moves to Villa Park, with speculation increasing over a free transfer for Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso.

Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville is another rumoured target, whereas a sensational return to the Midlands for Jack Grealish has recently been mooted. Alongside possible big-name signings, Villa could also look at some young, homegrown talent, and their latest target fits that bill.

Aston Villa eyeing Ollie Arblaster move

According to The Daily Mail’s Simon Jones, Aston Villa are monitoring Sheffield United teenager Ollie Arblaster ahead of a possible move.

West Ham United are also keen on the midfielder following what has been an eventful campaign. He began the season out on loan with Port Vale, where his ‘outstanding’ performances as well as an injury resulted in him being recalled by Chris Wilder in the New Year.

The Blades boss gave Arblaster a Premier League debut off the bench against Arsenal and has since started in draws with AFC Bournemouth and Fulham, turning out in defensive and central midfield roles.

The 19-year-old was recently rewarded with a call up to England’s Elite squad, formerly England U20s, and was praised by former Sheffield United forward Carl Asaba. He called Arblaster “brilliant” for the impact he has made for the Blades, saying:

"His performances are brilliant. The way he played against Bournemouth was great. To deal with all the hype of the England Elite squad and then to go and score, it's just brilliant.

"He will get a great reception from the lads. I remember when I was here and we had Phil Jagielka breaking into the youth ranks and coming through. When we saw him after international duty, we were full of praise and admiration.”

Should the Blades suffer likely relegation from the Premier League, then perhaps a move to Villa Park for Arblaster could be one to watch, although they may have to act fast with West Ham also keeping an eye.