Aston Villa are now in fresh talks over selling a £100k-p/w player this month, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Emery looking to strengthen his defence

Unai Emery's first task in the January transfer window was to bring in a new forward, and with the deal for Donyell Malen now over the line, the manager has now turned his attentions towards strengthening his backline.

The Villans are keen on strengthening at full-back, with Celta Vigo right-back Oscar Mingueza believed to be of interest, while they are also closely monitoring UD Almeria's Marc Pubill, whose release clause amounts to €40m (£34m).

In terms of centre-backs, one of Villa's top targets is Sevilla's Loic Bade, and they have now taken their first steps towards getting a deal done, having opened talks with the Spanish side.

In order to facilitate the signing of Bade, however, Aston Villa may have to create some space in the squad, and one player who has been heavily linked with a move away is Diego Carlos.

Carlos was reported to be in talks over a deal to join Fenerbahce a few days ago, and Fabrizio Romano has now dropped a new update on the Brazilian's future.

Speaking on X, the transfer expert confirmed that Galatasaray have now approached Villa to discuss a deal for Carlos, looking to beat their Turkish rivals to the defender's signature.

Talks are now underway, and Emery's side have no qualms about the centre-back moving on, despite him receiving regular game time in the Premier League this season.

Reports from elsewhere had stated the £100k-per-week Brazilian could be used as part of a swap deal for Bade, but Romano has confirmed that a move of that nature is not being considered.

Carlos needs to be moved on

Although the former Sevilla man has featured regularly this season when fit, he has been hampered by injuries once again, and it is likely he is now approaching the latter stages of his career, given that he will be 32-years-old by the end of the season.

As such, it is the right decision to move Carlos on, in order to create room in the squad for the much younger Bade, who has performed better on a number of key metrics over the past year.

Statistic per 90 Diego Carlos Loic Bade Tackles 1.0 (13th percentile) 2.45 (96th percentile) Interceptions 0.63 (8th percentile) 1.21 (64th percentile) Clearances 3.68 (37th percentile) 4.21 (56th percentile) Aerials won 1.09 (8th percentile) 2.35 (66th percentile)

As shown, Bade's defensive displays have been very impressive, so it is promising news that Villa are taking concrete steps towards securing his signature.

Carlos has impressed at times in a Villa shirt, having been lauded as "physically imposing" in the past, but it is no great shame that his time at the club is coming to an end.