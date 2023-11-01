Aston Villa are considering a move for a new forward in January, but there are two other clubs who are also hoping to bring him to the Premier League.

Aston Villa transfer targets

The Midlands outfit are looking to bolster their ranks in the final third and have most recently been linked with moves for two strikers in the form of Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy and AS Roma’s Tammy Abraham, but it’s not just players leading the line that they are searching for.

Football Insider have reported that NSWE, Monchi and Unai Emery are open to offers for Bertrand Traore at the start of next year, so they will need to enter the market to search for a suitable replacement on the right wing should he depart, and they have already set their sights on a potential candidate.

Sporting CP’s Geny Catamo has found it difficult to nail down a regular place in his first-team since graduating from their academy having made just 14 senior appearances to date, after being previously sent out on two development loans to Vitoria Guimaraes and Maritimo (Transfermarkt - Catamo statistics).

The Mozambique international still has just under another two years remaining on his deal (Sporting CP contracts), but knowing deep down that he’ll only receive more game time by making the move elsewhere, the 22-year-old has emerged on the radar at Villa Park.

Aston Villa keeping tabs on Geny Catamo

According to Football Transfers, Aston Villa are keen on Geny Catamo, alongside two other high-profile clubs in the top-flight in England.

“Arsenal are closely watching Mozambique international Geny Catamo of Sporting CP, FootballTransfers has been told. We understand that the 22-year-old is being monitored by a number of clubs ahead of 2024, including the Gunners, Tottenham, and Aston Villa.

"Our sources have informed us that the player could leave the Portuguese club as soon as the January transfer window, with a number of Premier League clubs watching the youngster in the Primeira Liga.”

Whilst Catamo hasn’t got much senior experience under his belt yet, Aston Villa will be aware that he’s got bags of potential to offer having showed promising signs by clocking up nine involvements (six assists and three goals) in 36 outings since the very start of his career.

Ruben Amorim’s left-footed £4k-per-week earner (Sporting CP salaries), also currently ranks in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons and attacking touches in the opposition's penalty area (FBRef - Catamo statistics), displaying his ability to use his pace and dribble past his marker to create chances for himself and his fellow teammates in the final third.

Furthermore, Catamo, who has had a taste of what it’s like to compete in the Champions League, has the versatility to operate in the midfield and on the wing of both the left and right flanks alongside in the centre of the park, so he could certainly be a fantastic recruit for the long-term future of the club should the board decide to fully pursue a deal in January.