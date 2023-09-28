Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has been rocked by another injury concern as he struggles to get his side to consistently string results and performances together on the pitch.

On Wednesday night, Aston Villa fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at home to Everton in the third round of the Carabao Cup, exiting the competition at the first hurdle.

Nevertheless, Aston Villa boss Emery is making no excuses for his side, as he stated in his post-match press conference via BBC Sport: "It's not [about being] tired. I don't want to use all our effort with the players each match. We are trying to keep a balance with some different players but trying to be competitive. We're disappointed with the start and mistakes we made but we are trying to go forward and build the team. We made the second mistake quickly [in the second half] and it was difficult to come back."

Football Insider meanwhile report that several clubs are hot on the tail of Aston Villa star man Ollie Watkins as his contract situation continues to rumble on at Villa Park. The England international's present terms are set to run until the summer of 2025 and Aston Villa remain 'confident' of being able to keep him at the club; however, negotiations are not at an advanced stage, which has alerted numerous unnamed sides, according to the outlet.

Aston Villa defender Alex Moreno may be out for slightly longer than expected as the Spaniard continues to recover from a hamstring problem that has kept him out for the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign so far.

Jamaica international Leon Bailey was then taken off in the defeat to Everton during the week and could also be set to miss out some first-team action, as per Birmingham Live.

Cited by Birmingham World, Aston Villa boss Emery has confirmed that midfielder Jacob Ramsey was also unavailable for the Everton cup clash due to sustaining a fresh injury concern.

Detailing the extent of Ramsey's injury, Emery stated in his post-match press conference: "Jacob is not a hard injury. He has a small injury. Hopefully, he can come back quick. I don’t know if Saturday [against Brighton & Hove Albion] he is going to be ready, but it’s not bad news the injury he has now."

Ramsey had only just returned from a broken metatarsal that kept him out for the best part of ten weeks and it will come as a frustration to the 22-year-old to be on the sidelines once again, as per The Athletic.

Despite his young age, Ramsey has amassed 103 appearances for Aston Villa in all competitions, registering 12 goals and ten assists in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Once labelled "sensational" by reporter Gregg Evans, Ramsey has become a valued graduate from Aston Villa's youth academy and has excelled in comparison to his positional peers across Europe's top five divisions in the art of progressive carries, averaging around 3.55 per 90 minutes in the last 365 days, putting him in the 97th percentile for this metric, as per FBRef.

His latest setback will no doubt come as a blow to Emery, who will hope the midfielder can recover as soon as possible and return to being available for selection.