Aston Villa are one of two Premier League clubs in a battle to secure the services of a 24-year-old attacker, according to a recent report.

The Villans face a very big week in their season, as they welcome Bayern Munich and Manchester United to Villa Park in a short space of time as they look to keep up their fine form in the league and in Europe.

Related Jacob Ramsey upgrade: Aston Villa eager to sign "fantastic" £17m star The Villans are reportedly interested in a deal for the Serie A winger in January.

Aston Villa transfer news

All Villa supporters will be looking forward to this week as their side gets to play two mouth-watering games. Unai Emery will be focusing all his energy on these matches, but it appears that the club’s hierarchy could be turning their attentions to what business they may conduct in 2025.

Villa are among the teams tracking Bristol Rovers’ young star Kofi Shaw. The 17-year-old has broken into the first team at the Memorial Stadium this season, featuring a handful of times, and his performances have caught the attention of Leeds United, Southampton, and the Villans.

As well as keeping an eye on the development of Shaw, Aston Villa are also closely monitoring Samuel Lino, who plays for Atlético Madrid. Emery is said to be keen on improving his options on the left-hand side of his team, and Lino fits the bill, as he can play as an attacker as well as a wing-back. Monchi has been keeping an eye on the player ever since he joined the La Liga side in 2022, and it now appears as though they are readying their move.

Shaw and Lino may not be the only players that the Villa hierarchy are looking at, as they are also weighing up a move for a 24-year-old striker, who could be Ollie Watkins’ new strike partner.

Aston Villa find a new striker target with his club wanting £25m

According to Caught Offside, Aston Villa are interested in signing Valencia striker Hugo Duro. The Villans are not the only side interested in the striker, as they face a fierce battle with fellow Premier League side West Ham United.

Villa and West Ham have been left impressed by Duro’s performances and talent, and they are keen to add him to their squads in the near future. The Midlands side believe that the young striker can bring “dynamism” and “youth” to their forward line.

Furthermore, Emery is personally confident that Duro’s playing style will adapt well to the Premier League, and therefore, he can make a serious contribution to their team’s goal-scoring chances. The report goes on to add that Duro could form a partnership with Watkins, as question marks still remain over the future of Jhon Duran despite his excellent goalscoring form.

Hugo Duro's Valencia stats Apps 115 Goals 27 Assists 10

It is believed that Valencia will look to get around €25-30 million, which is roughly £20-25 million - the 24-year-old is contracted to the La Liga side until the summer of 2028. Duro came through the academy at Getafe, and after spending the 2021/22 season on loan at Valencia, the Spanish side made the deal into a permanent switch.