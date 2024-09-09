Aston Villa are believed to be among a host of Premier League clubs keen on signing a "fantastic pressing player", according to a new transfer report, with the club's recruitment staff impressed by his analytics.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans may be unable to bring in new players now, barring free agents, but they are still being linked with new signings, as Unai Emery and Monchi look to future transfer windows for reinforcements that will ensure their rise in the last 18 months is no flash in the pan.

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior has emerged as a target for Villa, having found himself settling for a squad role at the Emirates, with the likes of William Saliba, Gabriel and Jurrien Timber ahead of him in the pecking order. The 24-year-old is yet to play a single minute of Premier League action this season and could see a move to Villa Park as more beneficial for his development.

Current Villa star Youri Tielemans meanwhile has hinted at his own future, suggesting an exit to boyhood club Anderlecht may be on the cards eventually: "For me, the door to Anderlecht is always open, but I also have to look at my career. First, other things."

It is essential that Emery is given the funds to continue improving his squad, especially with Villa now having to tackle Champions League football as well, and it looks as though the Midlands club are eyeing up a Premier League star as a new addition in one of the upcoming windows.

Aston Villa monitoring "fantastic pressing player"

According to a fresh update from HITC, Aston Villa are eyeing a move for Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo, with the winger not rushing to sign an extension at his current club currently. The Villans are far from the only Premier League club in the mix to snap him up, however, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United all mentioned as possible suitors.

Mbeumo is a brilliant player who could excel in a Villa shirt after costing Brentford just £6m when they signed him, with the 25-year-old even being touted as Mohamed Salah's potential long-term replacement at Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Thomas Frank has lauded his attacking gem, including his off-the-ball work, saying: "The big praise goes to Bryan. He has grown more and more to be a key player for us. He works so hard, he’s a fantastic pressing player and can score goals and get assists, but maybe lacked enough goals. He works very hard on his finishing."

The report backs this up as a key reason for Villa and other teams wanting to sign Mbeumo, stating that the interested parties "rest on analytics and statistics these days to unearth future targets" with the Cameroonian "ranking amongst the most effective forwards anywhere in European football" on those metrics.

Villa have an excellent squad these days, but additional firepower in attacking areas does feel essential, especially with Moussa Diaby departing for Al-Ittihad, following an up-and-down 12-month spell at Villa Park.

Mbeumo has shown that he can excel in the Premier League, arguably standing out as one of the best wide players in the division recently, scoring three times in as many matches this season and bagging 46 goal contributions (25 goals and 21 assists) in 101 outings in the competition overall.