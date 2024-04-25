Aston Villa are interested in signing an "incredible" attacking player in the summer transfer window, with a bid of around £30m set to be enough to snap him up.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans are hoping for a memorable end to the season in the Premier League, as they battle Tottenham for a fourth-place finish and Champions League qualification. The importance of getting into Europe's leading club competition cannot be stressed enough, in terms of bringing in top-quality signings and enjoying improved finances, so the next few weeks feel huge.

Villa are already being linked with plenty of players, however, and Villarreal midfielder Alex Baena has been backed to complete a move to Villa Park in the summer. The 22-year-old is a talented footballer who could be their version of Martin Odegaard, with the Norwegian becoming an outstanding player for Arsenal. In fact, Unai Emery has even asked NSWE to bring him in, having signed an extension as manager earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Baris Alper Yilmaz has also emerged as a reported target for Villa, being looked at as a replacement for current loanee Nicolo Zaniolo and impressing out wide for Galatasaray, scoring 10 goals and registering 11 assists in 103 appearances overall.

Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella has also been linked with a summer switch to Villa Park, with Emery's natural full backs ageing and injury prone.

Aston Villa want "incredible" attacking star

According to a new update from Football Insider, Aston Villa are keeping tabs on Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville, seeing him as a great option to bring in at the end of the season.

The Dutchman is expected to leave Elland Road if the Whites fail to secure promotion from the Championship to the Premier League in the coming weeks, with a bid of more than £30m enough to get him.

Summerville may be playing in the second tier of English football currently, but he could be a brilliant signing for Villa, not only coming in as an important squad player from the off, but also having the long-term potential to develop into a genuinely formidable attacking figure over time.

The Dutchman has been integral to Leeds' promotion push this season, scoring 19 league goals in 39 starts, while former City defender Nedum Onuoha has heaped praise on his pace and finishing at Elland Road: "You can see that Summerville making the run behind and thinking is the ball going to him? He gets dispatched, goes one v one and slams the ball into the top corner. Absolutely incredible finish."

Summerville has shown that he can perform in the Premier League, scoring four goals in the competition to date, but Villa could sign a far more rounded player to the one that left the top flight last season, and at 22, he should only mature further moving forward.