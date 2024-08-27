Aston Villa are said to be seriously looking at signing a £30m-rated defender before the transfer window slams shut on Friday evening.

The Midlands side have been very busy in this summer transfer window, as the club looks to push on from last season and compete in both the Premier League and the Champions League. It has been a mixed start for Unai Emery’s side in this 2024/25 campaign though, as they got off to a winning start by beating West Ham United but were defeated by Arsenal in their first home game of the season.

Expectations are high for Villa and Emery, as the club defined the odds last season and secured a place in the top four. Therefore, it hasn’t been much of a surprise to see the club actively improving their squad this summer.

Aston Villa's transfer plans

It's fair to say the board have backed Emery and Co. after their excellent campaign last time out. The boss now has four high level competitions to contend with, and a big squad is vital as he looks to manage his side through domestic competitions as well as those European away trips in particular.

Aston Villa's summer signings Signed from Amadou Onana Everton Ian Maatsen Chelsea Cameron Archer* (now sold) Sheffield United Jaden Philogene Hull City Samuel Iling-Junior* (now loaned) Juventus Lewis Dobbin* (now loaned) Everton Enzo Barrenechea Juventus Ross Barkley Luton Town

Aston Villa have also seen some players leave the club in recent weeks however, with two of their signings heading out on loan and a third - Cameron Archer - leaving immediately for good. There is an obvious need for more defensive reinforcements, with an approach made for Liverpool's Joe Gomez in recent days.

They have also been linked with Scotland international Kieran Tierney, so it is clear the Villans are hoping to sign a versatile defender who can fill in at full-back and centre-back in the closing days of the window, adding depth in multiple positions at once.

Liverpool reporter shares latest on Gomez to Aston Villa

According to LFC journalist David Lynch, while speaking in an interview with Anfield Agenda, Aston Villa are very much in with a chance of getting a deal done for Gomez, who looks likely to leave Liverpool in the coming days.

Lynch said, via TBR: “Aston Villa are right up there as frontrunners for him. I just think it makes so much sense from all parties. I think for Aston Villa they do need a centre half at the moment, and that’s why they’re really looking at Joe Gomez. We could see an acceleration of that in the coming days.”

Gomez is way down the pecking order at Anfield, and the Reds are willing to let him leave for a suitable offer. The defender, who was described as “outstanding” by Gary Neville after Liverpool’s game against Manchester City last season, is said to be valued at around £30 million by the Merseyside club.