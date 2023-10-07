Aston Villa are starting to find consistency under Unai Emery this season, having got off to a mixed start. The Midlands club followed up their 6-1 thrashing of Brighton & Hove Albion with a dramatic last-minute victory in the Europa Conference League against Zrinjski, and will be raring to go in their next game - a West Midlands derby against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Latest Aston Villa transfer news

Off the pitch, meanwhile, the Villans, and by extension owners NSWE and president of football operations Monchi, appear to have their eye on the January transfer window. With that said, reports suggest that those at Villa Park are still eyeing a 2024 move for a certain La Liga star.

Villa weren't afraid to splash the cash during the summer transfer window, and have been rewarded for doing so ever since, with the likes of Moussa Diaby playing an important role in their recent form. By January, we could be looking at a Villa side capable of breaking into the top six, especially with the right additions, which is where Marcos Acuna could come in.

According to reports in Spain, via Sport Witness, which provided a transfer update on Acuna, the left-back was one step away from swapping Sevilla for Villa in the summer before an untimely injury put an end to any potential move. Now, the club are reportedly eyeing a return for the full-back if he is fit and playing in January, as Sevilla look to raise funds through player sales.

With that said, the January transfer window should certainly be an interesting one from an Aston Villa point of view, with Emery potentially handed more reinforcements to boost his side's unexpected bid for a place in the Premier League's elite.

How good is Marcos Acuna?

Back from injury, Acuna will hope to help Sevilla move back towards La Liga's top sides, given that they currently sit as low as 15th after a disappointing start to the season. Statistically speaking, too, the Argentina left-back has already outperformed current Aston Villa option Lucas Digne in a number of areas, as per FBref.

Player Progressive Passes Per 90 Progressive Carries Per 90 Tackles Won Per 90 Marcos Acuna 4.12 2.35 1.76 Lucas Digne 3.33 1.16 1.01

At his best, Acuna has earned a fair amount of praise, including from journalist Josh Bunting, who previously labelled Acuna as a "star man" back in 2020. It certainly seems as though Villa are looking in the right direction when it comes to targets, especially given that Acuna can play left-back, on the left of midfield and as a left-winger, potentially handing Emery a boost when the January transfer opens. The Sevilla man could be one to keep an eye on, that's for sure.