Aston Villa reporter Gregg Evans has slammed Fulham's performance and away fans after their "pitiful" display away at Villa Park on Tuesday night.

What's the latest on Fulham and Aston Villa?

In their mid-week Premier League outing, the Villans played host to the Cottagers as they continue their push to end the season with European football guaranteed next term.

Unai Emery's men came into the match in great form – in the midst of a nine-game unbeaten streak – and showed their confidence in the early stages. Inded, Villa dominated large sections of the first half and were good value for their lead at halftime, with Tyrone Mings heading in the opener from a corner.

All the while, Fulham failed to really look that bothered on and off the pitch, racking up just a measly 0.1 expected goals during the entire encounter. And that was certainly noted by journalist Evans who was at Villa Park and remarked on the underwhelming atmosphere.

Indeed, he wrote on Twitter: "Are Fulham just not bothered? Very little attacking intent. Pitiful away following. What’s going on…"

Why was it so quiet at Villa Park?

Comparatively, another game in the Premier League on the same night really showed how intense crowds can really be when two teams have something big on the line worth fighting for.

Indeed, Leeds United were coming up against relegation rivals Leicester City at Elland Road, and journalist Graham Smyth noted a "guttural a post-MOT roar" from the home fans, while Sky Sports' Sam Blitz called the atmosphere "raucous".

Of course, both those teams are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the division. Fulham, on the other hand, are comfortable in the middle of the table – which may explain their fans' apparent apathy towards this particular encounter.