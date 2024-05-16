Aston Villa have been handed a boost as it has emerged that one of their transfer targets has a much cheaper release clause than first reported, presenting even better value for money for the Midlands club should they opt to pull the trigger on a deal.

Villa setting up for Europe

Semi-finalists in the UEFA Conference League this season, Unai Emery's Villa side will be playing Champions League football next season after fourth spot in the Premier League was ensured on Tuesday, courtesy of Tottenham falling to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

The Villans have enjoyed an excellent campaign, and will be hoping that it is just the start of a dynasty being built under the former Arsenal and PSG boss, who has dragged them from 17th to 4th in his 18 months in charge.

But there are still holes in the squad that need filling ahead of the new season; as per Football Insider, Villa are targeting three positions to strengthen this summer. "Unai Emery wants to bring in a new full-back, who can play at both left and right-back, as well as a striker and a box-to-box midfielder", they claim.

There is also the expectation that they will add another centre-back to replace the on-loan Clement Lenglet, with Mario Hermoso reportedly set to arrive as a free agent with Villa having beaten Inter Milan to his signature. Now, they have been handed a boost in pursuit of one of their other targets.

Striker available for bargain fee

Of course, Villa have already got one of the Premier League's best strikers in Ollie Watkins, but they are also reportedly keen on adding Joshua Zirkzee to their ranks, with reports claiming that Sporting Director Monchi is particularly keen on a move for the Bologna man.

Zirkzee has starred for Bologna this season, with the 22-year-old grabbing 11 goals and 5 assists, leading to interest in his services from across the continent. However, it was thought that he would cost around 60m euros (£51m) to sign permanently.

Now though, a new update has claimed he will be free to go for much less. That is according to Corriere dello Sport, who report that the 40m euro buyback option for Bayern Munich in fact applies to all interested clubs, meaning that Zirkzee is likely to depart Emilio-Romagna for £34m, with AC Milan, Arsenal and Aston Villa all credited with a strong interest.

Zirkzee's fantastic Serie A season Appearances 34 Goals 11 Assists 5 Minutes per goal contribution 173

That is thanks to the work of super agent Kia Joorabchian, who inserted the clause into the deal when he moved from Bayern to Serie A. The Dutch forward has two years left to run on his £18,000 a week deal at Bologna, making a departure or renewal this summer likely as they look to protect his value.

With strikers few and far between and value for money even less so, this could be a perfect opportunity to snatch up another young star for Aston Villa.