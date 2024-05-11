Aston Villa are believed to be interested in completing the summer signing of an “outstanding” new attacker who’s scored three times against them in the past.

Aston Villa transfer news

This summer promises to be an exciting one at Villa Park, with likely Champions League qualification giving them a great chance of signing players who can make Unai Emery's squad even more formidable. Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso has been linked with a move to Villa, with a recent report even claiming that he is "close" to securing a switch at the end of the season.

Michael Olise, who continues to stand out as Crystal Palace's brightest young talent, is also catching the eye. The 22-year-old has scored nine goals in just 12 league starts this season, and that tally would likely be far greater if it hadn't been for injuries.

Villarreal attacking midfielder Alex Baena is another rumoured target for the Villans, having enjoyed a brilliant season for the Spaniard outfit, registering 12 assists in 30 La Liga starts in 2023/24 to date, also boasting experience playing under Emery on his CV.

There are some players who could leave Villa in the summer window, however, with Diego Carlos reportedly pushing for an exit, according to a recent update.

Aston Villa eyeing "outstanding" attacker

According to Takvim [via Sport Witness], Aston Villa are keen on signing Wilfried Zaha this summer, but they are facing competition from another Premier League team. West Ham are the club in question, with agent talks and negotiations taking place with both sides over a potential move for the Galatasaray winger.

The Ivorian joined the Turkish side on a free transfer from Crystal Palace last summer, but his time there hasn't necessarily gone to plan, with only 13 league starts coming his way. He has scored nine times, however, and could represent an exciting option for Villa.

At 31, the former Palace and Manchester United man may not be getting any younger, but he knows the Premier League inside out, netting 68 times in the competition overall. The Villans know all about the threat he can pose, having allowed him to score against them three times in the past. Ally McCoist was one of many to heap praise on him during his time at Palace, calling the winger "absolutely outstanding".

Zaha could provide an added spark in the wide areas for Villa, at a time when Emery will be needing to juggle both Premier League and Champions League football, something the Palace legend now has experience in.

Granted, there may be younger options out there, but there is still enough left in the tank for the tricky star to enjoy a number of good years in a Villa shirt.