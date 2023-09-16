Highlights Aston Villa are in the running to sign Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams, but they face competition from Liverpool, Newcastle United, and Barcelona.

Williams has not yet signed a new contract, which has encouraged potential suitors who are paying close attention to his situation.

Williams is a highly-rated forward with 23 assists and 21 goals in 116 appearances, and he has made a fantastic start to the new season with four assists in La Liga.

Aston Villa are firmly in the running to sign a new attacking player in January, but they aren't the only club who are looking to bring him to the Premier League.

What's the latest transfer news at Aston Villa?

Over the summer, NSWE, Monchi and Unai Emery brought five fresh faces to the club having completed the signings of Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres, Nicolo Zaniolo, Youri Tielemans and Clement Lenglet, but where there were incomings, there were also outgoings.

The Midlands side sanctioned the permanent sales of Cameron Archer, Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Marvelous Nakamba, Keinan Davis, Wesley and Ashley Young, whilst sending the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Morgan Sanson on loan, via Transfermarkt.

Even though the boss will be happy with his business, Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams is a player that he failed to get over the line after reigniting his interest despite the right-winger turning down the chance to join at the start of the year, as per the same outlet, though he’s not giving up his chase just yet.

The Spain international is someone who is highly-rated by members of the hierarchy, and with his contract expiring in less than a year, the next window will present his club with the perfect opportunity to cash in should they not want to risk losing him for free.

Are Aston Villa signing Nico Williams?

According to Spanish outlet Sport (via Sport Witness), Aston Villa are "in the picture" to secure the services of Williams in 2024, but they aren't alone in their pursuit with Liverpool, Newcastle United and Barcelona also named as interested parties.

Athletic Bilbao's attacker has a €50m (£43m) release clause included in his contract, and the fact that he's not yet put pen to paper on fresh terms has "encouraged" his potential suitors, who are all paying "close attention" to their target's situation.

Whilst Xavi's side have held talks with the player's agent, it's the top-flight trio that are showing "particular interest", so this could be one to watch in January.

How many goals has Nico Williams scored?

Since the start of his career, Williams has racked up 44 contributions (23 assists and 21 goals) in 116 appearances, and the “incredible” forward, as labelled by his brother Inaki Williams, has made a fantastic opening to the new season in La Liga, recording four assists in the same number of games, prior to today's game vs Cadiz.

The Pamplona native also ranks in the 93rd percentile for successful take-ons, highlighting his desire to use his pace, dribble past his marker and create chances for his fellow teammates in the final third where he’s whipped 14 crosses into the box which is the second-highest total throughout his squad, via FBRef, showing what a standout star he is.

Athletic’s 21-year-old is additionally a versatile operator with his ability to play out on the opposite right flank and even deeper in the midfield alongside his usual role, so should he be convinced to put pen to paper, it would be a massive coup for Emery and Aston Villa.