Aston Villa have been linked with an exciting attacker from abroad in recent months, and Unai Emery is apparently desperate to sign him, according to a new update.

Aston Villa transfers

The Villans have gone from strength to strength in 2023, with Emery excelling as manager since taking charge in place of Steven Gerrard.

The Spaniard guided his side to a European finish last season by virtue of coming seventh in the Premier League, and while a few poor results led to a worrying start, they are right in the mix for the European places again after some incredible recent form.

Much of this has been down to the impact of some new signings, with the likes of Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby both making an impression since arriving at Villa Park during the summer transfer window. They were added to a squad already brimming with talent, and Emery's side look like one of the best outfits outside the traditional big six currently, thanks largely to excellent recruitment in recent years.

That's not to say that Villa won't be keeping an eye out for more signings in January and next summer, however, in order to retain a freshness within the squad, not to mention adding more top-quality players. It looks as though one target could be available despite signing a new contract too, according to a recent update.

According to a fresh transfer update courtesy of Sport Witness, Nico Williams to Aston Villa could still happen, with the 21-year-old target demanding an exit clause in any new contract he signs with Athletic Bilbao so he can leave when he wants. Not only that, but he wants any extension to be a short-term one, suggesting that he sees his future lying elsewhere eventually.

The young Spaniard currently has a €50m (£43.6m) clause in his current contract, but he doesn't want that to rise to a much higher amount, and Bilbao could accept his demands because of the risk of losing him for free in January.

As for Villa, they have already spoken to Williams over a move to the club, with Emery personally extremely keen on signing him, even holding a face-to-face meeting with him in the past. They have attempted to snap him up twice and are now willing to try for a third time, such is Emery's fascination with his talents.

Nico Williams strengths Nico Williams weaknesses Extreme pace Crossing can be inconsistent Strong dribbling Needs to do more defensively Can play on either wing Unpredictable end product

This could be such an eye-catching piece of business if the Villans could strike a deal for the Bilbao ace, with Williams' stats speaking for themselves already. He has 23 goal involvements (12 goals and 11 assists) in 91 appearances for the La Liga side, which is a good return for a player of his age, and he has been lauded as an "incredible" footballer by brother Inaki Williams in the past.

Williams would add more firepower to Villa's attack in wide areas, bringing pace and unpredictability in those areas, and perhaps most importantly, he would be coming in as a player with a high long-term ceiling who could develop into a real star under Emery as the years pass.