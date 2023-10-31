Aston Villa have deployed chiefs to watch a central star live in action, but a report has revealed that there are two other clubs who are also hoping to bring him to England.

Aston Villa transfer news

With Real Betis eyeing Alex Moreno in January, NSWE, Monchi and Unai Emery have seemingly entered the market to search for a new left-back having been linked with moves for Sevilla’s Marcos Acuna and Palmeiras’ Joaquin Piquerez, but the club are also looking to bolster their ranks further up the field.

The Premier League outfit have been credited with an interest in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios, but should they fail to secure his services, chiefs have seemingly set their sights on a possible alternative as to who they may try and entice to Villa Park.

Since putting pen to paper last summer, Brondby IF’s Nicolai Vallys has made a total of 38 appearances for Jesper Sorensen’s side (Transfermarkt - Vallys statistics), with the attack-minded dynamo having been a revelation during his time with the outfit in the Superliga.

The Denmark international still has another just under three years remaining on his deal in his homeland (Brondby IF contracts), but having consistently impressed in his performances since the start of the season, the 27-year-old has caught the eye in the Midlands.

Aston Villa scout Nicolai Vallys

According to Ekstra Bladet (via Sport Witness), Aston Villa are interested in Nicolai Vallys. Manchester United and Southampton are also “keeping close tabs” on the talisman at Brondby IF, with all three clubs having sent scouts to watch their target during his 2-1 victory over FC Nordsjælland on Sunday.

VfL Wolfsburg, Real Betis, Marseille and PSV Eindhoven additionally had representatives in attendance, though it yet remains to be seen whether any of his admirers will make an official approach during the transfer window in January.

Since the start of the season, Vallys has clocked up seven involvements, six goals and one assist, in 12 Superliga appearances so far this term which shows just how prolific the attacking midfielder can be in the final third. Standing at 6 foot 2, Copenhagen’s native has also recorded 30 shots over the course of the current campaign which is the joint-highest total throughout his squad (FBRef - Brondby IF statistics), with his standout performances having seen him described as “unique player” by his manager Jesper Sorensen.

The Villa target, who pockets £11k-per-week (Brondby IF salaries), is additionally a versatile operator having been deployed in five different positions over the grass since first bursting onto the professional scene, including two roles in centre, out wide on both the left and right flanks alongside as a centre-forward, so he'd be a great option to have in the building should any unexpected injuries occur.

Finally, Vallys even shares the same representative, Beckster International SARL, as Lucas Digne (Aston Villa agents), so this existing connection that his management has to the club could give the board a small advantage should they decide to pursue a deal for the in-form star in January.