Aston Villa have recently been linked with a move for Brondby IF star Nicolai Vallys, and a fresh report from the last 48 hours has now revealed the chances of him joining the club in January.

Nicolai Vallys profiled

Vallys is naturally an attacking midfielder who has plied his trade with Jesper Sorensen’s side since joining last summer from Silkeborg, and he’s since gone on to make a total of 40 appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Vallys statistics).

Vallys Transfer History - Date Left Joined August 31, 2022 Silkeborg Brondby IF July 1, 2019 FC Roskilde Silkeborg July 1, 2018 Skovshoved FC Roskilde August 1, 2016 BK Skjold Skovshoved July 1, 2015 BK Skjold U19 BK Skjold

The Denmark international still has just under three years remaining on his deal with his current employers (Brondby contracts), but that hasn’t stopped NSWE, Monchi and Unai Emery from wanting to take a closer look at him ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The Midlands outfit, Manchester United and Southampton all sent scouts to watch the 27-year-old live in action last month as they weigh up a potential approach, but he’s also been attracting significant interest from clubs outside the Premier League and Championship. Indeed, the Villa Park target has additionally emerged as an option for Wolfsburg, Real Betis, Marseille and PSV Eindhoven.

In the Superliga this season, Vallys has posted ten involvements (eight goals and two assists) in 14 appearances so far, which shows how prolific he can be in the final third, and he’s always looking to pose a threat even if the end product isn’t always there.

Standing at 6 foot 2, Copenhagen’s native has recorded 32 shots over the course of the current campaign, which is more than any of his fellow teammates (FBRef - Brondby statistics), highlighting his constant desire to find the back of the net and the bigger impression he is able to make compared to his peers.

Aston Villa transfer news - Nicolai Vallys

According to CaughtOffside, Aston Villa aren't currently pursuing Vallys and, as it stands, they have no plans to change their stance despite earlier reports suggesting otherwise.

"There is some interest growing in the potential transfer of Nicolai Vallys this January after his superb performances for Brondby this season, CaughtOffside understands.

"Sources with information on Vallys’ situation insist, however, that recent stories linking the player with Manchester United and Aston Villa are wide of the mark, with nothing concrete happening with those clubs or any others just yet."

Vallys is a versatile operator having been deployed in five different positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including two roles in the midfield and even three across the frontline, so perhaps the board should reconsider their decision not to pursue a talented and versatile player who could have a positive impact at Aston Villa.