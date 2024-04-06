Aston Villa officials have been dispatched in recent months as Unai Emery and co eye a £30 million-plus star this summer.

Villa chasing top four as transfer plans commence

The Villans are currently locked in a battle with Tottenham for Champions League football next season, and all the riches which come with it.

The Midlands side have taken a fair few by surprise after what has been a hugely successful season for Emery, who has attracted praise from big names in the beautiful game, like Man City boss Pep Guardiola.

“[They are] excellent the way they play,” said Guardiola on Villa during his pre-match press conference last week. “Unai Emery and the consistency in every season, Villa is impressive and always he has done really well. It’s not a surprise the quality of him and his management and the quality of the team.

“I didn’t watch all games because I don’t think all managers watch all the games of opponents. I think he’s playing the same system. They have really good set-pieces and transitions with the two incredible fast players up front.

“The shape is really clear what they do. They can do high pressing and afterwards defend very well with a back four or back five and a really structured line. [They have] an exceptional keeper. That is why they are where they are, fighting to be there.”

Pipping Spurs to a top four finish would truly be the cherry on top of what has been a hugely successful campaign, but as Emery seeks to make history with Villa, club chiefs are working on backing him this summer.

The Villa boss has been given funds to spend over the last few windows, but reports suggest that they want to strengthen further in key areas. They could see a defensive reshuffle in the summer, with Villa thought to be eyeing a move for left-back Ferdi Kadioglu among other targets.

New names could also appear at centre-back, and it is believed they're taking a very keen interest in Wolves captain Max Kilman.

Villa officials dispatched as Emery eyes Kilman

According to HITC, Aston Villa officials have been sent to run the rule over Kilman since the start of 2024, as they join the race for his signing alongside a host of other top flight sides.

Max Kilman's best league performances for Wolves this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Wolves 3-0 Everton 7.89 Luton Town 1-1 Wolves 7.69 Bournemouth 1-2 Wolves 7.36 Everton 0-1 Wolves 7.36 Man United 3-4 Wolves 7.35

The 26-year-old has been a mainstay and crucial star in Gary O'Neil's side, meaning Wolves will be demanding £30 million-plus for any interested side. He's been performing at a very high level for Wolves for quite some time, so it's perhaps a surprise he hasn't secured his big move away yet.

Members of the press, like Jacqui Oatley, have also branded Kilman as "pure class" and "nationally underrated".