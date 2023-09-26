Highlights Juventus may try to hijack Aston Villa loanee Nicolo Zaniolo away from Villa Park next year.

Villa however are confident about agreeing on a new contract with striker Ollie Watkins, who has been integral to the team since joining in 2020.

Watkins has been a consistent threat this season, averaging 2.7 shots and 1.7 key passes per match.

Aston Villa fans could be in dreamland for the second time in a few days following their victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as Unai Emery's men are now confident of being able to agree a big new contract at Villa Park, as per reports.

What's the latest news involving Aston Villa?

According to Calciomercato via TEAMtalk, Juventus are keen on Aston Villa loanee Nicolo Zaniolo despite his bright start to life in the West Midlands and may try to make a surprise swoop for the Italy international next summer.

Zaniolo has previously shown interest in moving to Juventus and it is said that 'anything can happen' with his future; however, it remains to be seen if Aston Villa will look to strike a permanent deal with Galatasaray for the 24-year-old. At the same time, a lot would depend on the financial capability of Italian giants Juventus, something which has been called into question in recent months.

Aston Villa managed to pick themselves up in exemplary fashion away to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, recording a victory over their ten-man opposition thanks to a strike from Ollie Watkins in the 73rd minute, as per BBC Sport. Chelsea defender Malo Gusto was sent off for a lunge on Lucas Digne at the 58th-minute mark, enabling Aston Villa to gain control for the rest of proceedings and subsequently find a way to win in west London, moving Emery's men up to sixth in the Premier League standings.

Speaking to the media post-match, Emery applauded his side's resilience in the wake of damaging defeats to both Newcastle United and Liverpool this term, stating: "We needed to find a way where we were stronger than we were against Newcastle and Liverpool. Today was tough but we competed very well."

Who could sign a new deal at Aston Villa?

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are still working to tie England international striker Watkins down to a new deal in the West Midlands and there is now 'confidence' from all sides that a new contract will be agreed very soon. Watkins is believed to be happy at Aston Villa and the new deal will include a sizeable upturn in his wage expenditure alongside his responsibility of leading the line under Emery.

Torquay-born Watkins has been an integral part of the furniture at Aston Villa since joining the club in 2020 and has gone on to rack up 47 goals and 15 assists in 125 appearances in all competitions for the Villans, as per Transfermarkt.

Once again proving to be a nuisance for defenders this term, Watkins has averaged 2.7 shots and 1.7 key passes per match so far in the Premier League in 2023/24, according to WhoScored.

Labelled "outstanding" by former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith back in 2021, Watkins has also shown his selfless side this campaign, successfully mustering 19 shot-creating actions in the English top flight, with five directly leading to goals, as per FBRef.