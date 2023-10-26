Aston Villa could smash their transfer record to sign an "incredible" player next year, with club officials potentially increasing their interest this week.

The Villans and Unai Emery have made a solid start to the new Premier League season after bringing in some shrewd signings over the summer. So far, Villa have won six of their nine top-flight fixtures and one of their two Europa Conference League games ahead of tonight’s clash against AZ Alkmaar, with new additions Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres playing key roles in Emery’s side.

However, despite an impressive start, owners NSWE and president of football operations Monchi already appear to have an eye on 2024 and bolstering Emery’s squad even further. One player who was linked with a move to Villa Park in the summer was Sporting CP’s Pedro Goncalves, with Aston Villa transfer rumours continuing following the summer window. Now, a fresh claim has emerged which shows that Villa are still eyeing the Portugal international.

Sport Witness relayed a Pedro Goncalves transfer update in the last 48 hours, claiming that Villa are watching the player and could use tonight’s match when Sporting CP take on Rakow Czestochowa in the Europa League to increase their interest. Goncalves has a €80m (£70m) release clause in his contract, and there is a hint that Villa could pay that fee due to the financial power that English clubs have.

Pedro Goncalves in "incredible" form for Sporting

Goncalves is 25 years of age and is primarily a right-winger who can also play on the left or as an attacking midfielder. He was previously on the books with Midlands rivals Wolves but has starred back in his native country with Sporting in recent years, with reporter Sacha Pisani saying he’s “been playing at an incredible level since joining”.

In total, Goncalves contributed to a whopping 35 goals in all competitions last season and has already scored twice and registered two assists in the current campaign, where he has reportedly recently been tested as a full-back. (Pedro Goncalves stats – Transfermarkt)

Should he end up making the move to the Midlands for his release clause of €80m (£70m), then Goncalves would comfortably become the club’s most expensive signing of all time.

Aston Villa record signings Fee Moussa Diaby €55m (£47.9m) Emi Buendia €38.4m (£33.4m) Ollie Watkins €34m (£29.6m) Pau Torres €33m (£28.7m) Leon Bailey €32m (£27.9m) Diego Carlos €31m (£27m) Lucas Digne €30m (£26.1m)

As can be seen above, NSWE haven’t been afraid to splash the cash at Villa Park in recent years, so if Goncalves continues to impress club scouts, a move could develop over the coming months, where he could possibly come in to challenge the likes of Diaby, Leon Bailey, Nicolo Zainolo and Emi Buendia.