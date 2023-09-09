Journalist Simon Phillips has shared an Aston Villa transfer update as it is believed a star could follow Philippe Coutinho out the door in January.

Who has left Aston Villa this summer?

Unai Emery trimmed his Villa squad over the summer transfer window as a host of players departed the Midlands.

Cameron Archer, Aaron Ramsey, Jaden Philogene, Marvelous Nakamba and Keinan Davis' exits brought in around £42.2 million, while veteran Ashley Young joined Everton on a free transfer.

Villa also loaned a plethora of both young and senior members of their side, including Morgan Sanson, who signed for French side Nice on a season-long temporary deal.

Emery signed a promising crop of new talent in their stead as Villa aim to potentially challenge for a Premier League top four place.

Villa were lavished with praise for what was a productive summer overall; having signed exciting winger Moussa Diaby, Spain international Pau Torres, Youri Tielemans, defender Clement Lenglet, ex-Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo and Rico Richards for around £76 million in total.

Has Philippe Coutinho left Aston Villa?

While it has been quite a mixed start for Emery's side, having been thrashed by both Newcastle United and Liverpool, imperious wins over both Burnley and Everton suggest there is plenty to work with ahead of a long season.

Another player who won't be featuring over 2023/2024, though, is Coutinho - after he joined Qatari champions Al-Duhail on a season-long temporary spell.

The Brazilian signed from Barcelona in the summer of 2022 for £17 million after a successful six-month loan, but things haven't quite gone to plan since then despite impressing in flashes.

Coutinho's future now looks far from Villa Park, and according to respected reporter Phillips, another one of Emery's big names may soon follow him out the door in January.

Indeed, the journalist his claimed on his podcast, via his Substack and The Chelsea Chronicle, that striker Ollie Watkins is attracting serious interest ahead of the winter window.

The 27-year-old, who ended last season in absolutely sensational form under Emery, is apparently on Chelsea's list of transfer targets as they seek to sign a new striker for Mauricio Pochettino.

“Dusan Vlahovic was obviously looked at in the summer," said Phillips.

"He’s still there. Jonathan David from Lille. And the last one is Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa. Those are the names that I’ve been given this week that Chelsea are considering for the January window.”

How good is Ollie Watkins?

The Englishman scored 15 goals and assisted six others in the Premier League alone over 2022/2023; stats which back his serious quality when playing at the top level.

"Ollie Watkins for me is a top, top player," said pundit Michael Owen last year.

"He came from Brentford and he scored a lot of goals there. But I do like him. I know that Steven Gerrard really likes him as well – Gerrard has had a bit of a mixed bag. Don’t get me wrong, he has a really good start to his managerial career.

"But just recently, it has been a bit of a mixed bag of results. However, that win against Southampton has got them really back on track."