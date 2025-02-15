Taking their battle against Europe's elite away from the pitch and into the transfer market, Aston Villa are now reportedly plotting a move to sign a rising star who has a release clause worth £55m.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans aren't afraid of being bold in the transfer market these days and Jhon Duran's big-money departure ensured that they've got the funds to match that approach. In what could just be a sign of things to come, those in the Midlands welcomed Marcus Rashford, Marco Asensio and Axel Disasi on loan in the January transfer window - stealing plenty of headlines.

Currently sat eighth in the Premier League, Aston Villa will be hoping to see their fresh faces make an instant impact in pursuit of back-to-back Champions League qualification.

Meanwhile, away from the action, they're far from done on the transfer front and may well look to welcome some permanent reinforcements in place of their loanees this summer.

According to Caught Offside, Aston Villa are now plotting a move to sign Rodrigo Mora ahead of the likes of Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester United this summer. The Porto youngster reportedly has a £55m release clause, which could yet increase to £77m between now and 2027.

With that said, the Villans would be wise to make their move as soon as possible and avoid the increased price tag. At 17 years old, of course the deal wouldn't be coming cheap at £55m, but Mora is a player worth investing in.

A rising star, the attacking midfielder will undoubtedly be one to watch as the campaign progresses and he continues to steal plenty of positive headlines back in Portugal.

"Special" Mora is a rising star

The interest in Mora's signature should come as little surprise. After all, at just 17 years old, he has scored four goals and assisted another three in all competitions for Porto this season. It should also com