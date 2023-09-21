Aston Villa have now finalised contract talks with one of their key players, who has signed a new deal with a big pay increase, a report has revealed.

Which Aston Villa players are signing new contracts?

Back in the summer, it was reported that Ollie Watkins was set to be offered fresh terms at Villa Park, having impressed manager Unai Emery, however the striker is yet to commit to a new deal, with his current contract set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested Watkins could emerge as an option for Chelsea in the January transfer window, should Villa fail to tie him down to a new deal, and he is not the only player linked with a move to another Premier League club.

Arsenal have long been interested in a move for Douglas Luiz, having failed to sign him in the past, but the Villans are in a strong negotiating position, as the Brazilian is currently contracted until the summer of 2026, meaning they can hold out for a huge offer.

Luiz signed a new long-term deal last October, and Aston Villa have now moved onto Ezri Konsa, with The Daily Mail reporting this week they had entered contract talks with the defender.

As a reward for his fine form since Emery took over as manager, the centre-back is apparently getting a big pay increase, with the new terms moving him closer to Villa's top pay bracket, and it seems the deal has now been completed.

The club announced the breakthrough in talks on Wednesday evening - not long after the initial report - as they have already completed the deal with the promising defender, locking him up to a "long term" new deal.

Reporter Tom Collomosse, who also asked the question of an England call-up for Konsa, shared further details on the deal on X, confirming the previous reports of a big pay hike: "Konsa signs new Villa deal. Five years, significant pay rise."

Will Ezri Konsa be called up by England?

England manager Gareth Southgate has received criticism from the media for a perceived "big club bias", having stuck by Harry Maguire during the most recent international break, despite the 30-year-old making just one appearance so far this season.

Fikayo Tomori has also found it difficult to get a look in with England, having made just three appearances for the Three Lions, even though he has been a regular in the Milan starting XI, recently playing the entire 90 minutes against Newcastle United in the Champions League.

As such, it is no real surprise than Konsa has been overlooked by Southgate, but he has proven he is worthy of a call-up, featuring in every Premier League game en-route to Villa qualifying for the Europa Conference League last season.

Having been lauded as "amazing" by members of the media, it is fantastic news that the defender has now signed a new contract, regardless of whether he comes into Southgate's thinking any time soon.