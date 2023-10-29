Aston Villa are in the running to sign a new striker in January, but a report has revealed that they aren't the only club who are hoping to bring him to the Premier League.

Aston Villa's season so far

Unai Emery’s side have made an overall positive start to the new top-flight campaign having won six, drawn one and lost just two of their opening nine fixtures, which means that they find themselves fifth in the table prior to this weekend's matches.

Victories Draws Defeats Everton (4-0) Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1) Newcastle United (5-1) Burnley (3-1) Liverpool (3-0) Crystal Palace (3-1) Chelsea (1-0) Brighton and Hove Albion (6-1) West Ham United (4-1)

Ahead of January, NSWE and Monchi will already be assessing their options in the market and appear keen to bolster their attacking ranks, having highlighted Stuttgart centre-forward Serhou Guirassy as a potential candidate that they would like to bring to the Midlands.

The Guinea international has firmly established himself as Sebastian Hoeness’ overall best-performing player so far this season with a match rating of 8.60 (WhoScored - Stuttgart statistics), and the 27-year-old’s impressive form has brought him onto the radar at Villa Park.

Aston Villa considering swoop for Serhou Guirassy

According to TEAMtalk, Aston Villa are closely monitoring Serhou Guirassy who has a £15m release clause, but as it stands, they aren't the club showing serious interest.

"Sources claim that the top scoring striker has a multitude of opportunities and will take his time to decide his next move. There is also a suggestion from those close to the player that he would be willing to wait until the summer and continue his development in Germany for the rest of the season.

"Unai Emery and Aston Villa have also taken notice and would like to add numbers to help their in-form forward Ollie Watkins. The recruitment strategy at Villa Park is designed to build a squad capable of challenging on multiple fronts.

"Clubs in Spain and Portugal have also been keen but there is a belief from within the Guirassy camp that he would like a move to England and would prioritise talks with clubs in the world’s best league."

As per journalist Seb Stafford-Bloor, Guirassy is an “outrageous” striker and he’s more than proved that this season having so far posted 15 contributions, 14 goals and one assist, in just eight appearances in the Bundesliga (Transfermarkt - Guirassy statistics).

Sponsored by Adidas, the attacker has also recorded 31 shots over the course of the campaign which is more than any of his fellow teammates (FBRef - Stuttgart statistics), highlighting his constant desire to find the back of the net.

Standing at 6 foot 1, Guirassy is additionally an ideal target man - he’s averaging 3.3 aerial wins per league game (WhoScored - Guirassy statistics). So, for someone who is both prolific with the ball at his feet and a physical presence off the ground, this really is a no-brainer of a deal to pursue to put a big physical option alongside Watkins.