Aston Villa are reportedly a "serious threat" to sign an "extraordinary" attacking player this summer, with Monchi's influence potentially proving key.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans continue to be linked with lots of new signings ahead of the summer transfer window, although they will have to adhere to Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. The hope is that Champions League qualification is sealed, generating more freedom to chase reinforcements in the process.

One individual who has been backed to move to Villa Park is Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, who is currently out on loan at La Liga side Real Sociedad. The Scot appears to be surplus to requirements at the Emirates currently, so they could sanction his permanent exit at the end of the season. He is seen as an upgrade on Alex Moreno, and has worked under Unai Emery before during the Spaniard's spell in charge of the Gunners.

Torino wing-back Raoul Bellanova is also seen as an option on the right-side, once again being looked at as an improvement on a current Villa player - this time Matty Cash. The 23-year-old has six goals and five assists to his name in Serie A so far this season.

Villa are thought to be showing an interest in West Ham defender Ben Johnson too, looking to hijack a move ahead of plenty of competition for his signature, while Inter Milan and Netherlands ace Denzel Dumfries has also emerged as a target.

Aston Villa want "extraordinary" new striker

According to Gazzetta dello Sport [via Sport Witness], it's not just full backs they're chasing - Aston Villa want to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee this summer, and are a "serious threat" to Serie A rivals AC Milan and Inter, posing a "danger" to their own interests.

Bayern Munich reportedly have a €40m (£34.2m) buyback option in his current contract, but aren't currently showing any great interest in triggering it.

Zirkzee is such an exciting young player and the fact that Villa are rivalling two huge clubs for his signature says so much about the strides they have made under Emery and Monchi since they arrived at the club, with the latter's relationships thought to be aiding Villa's advances.

The £19,000-a-week-earning forward has scored 11 goals in his league this season, also chipping in with four assists, while Bologna manager Thiago Motta has heaped praise on him.

"It was an excellent goal from a player with extraordinary qualities. He scored a similar goal in training. Joshua is very talented, but I want to emphasize that he also works very hard for it."

At 22 years of age, Zirkzee is still such a young player whose all-round should only become more polished, and Emery could turn him into a wonderful footballer over time. The Dutchman could provide great competition with Ollie Watkins leading the line at Villa Park, potentially also wreaking havoc in tandem with the Englishman.

There is the obvious threat of Bayern suddenly deciding to trigger his clause, or the Bologna ace choosing Milan or Inter, but Emery has turned Villa into such an exciting proposition, especially if they are in the Champions League next season.