Former Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has made a “colossal” transfer claim on three current Villa stars who have been linked with moves away in 2024.

Aston Villa transfer rumours

NSWE, Monchi and Unai Emery were relatively busy during the January transfer window, leaving the majority of their transfer business for the final day. The club signed right-back Kosta Nedeljkovic earlier in the month before loaning him back to Red Star Belgrade, whereas winger Morgan Rogers joined from Middlesbrough, goalkeeper Joe Gauci from Adelaide United and teenager Lino Sousa from Arsenal in the final hours.

Aston Villa's January window Morgan Rogers Arrival Joe Gauci Arrival Lino Sousa Arrival Kosta Nedeljkovic Arrival Bertrand Traore Permanent exit Finn Azaz Permanent exit Kosta Nedeljkovic Loan exit Lino Sousa Loan exit Kerr Smith Loan exit Ben Chrisene Loan exit Rico Richards Loan exit Leander Dendoncker Loan exit Tommi O’Reilly Loan exit Josh Feeney Loan exit

Emery instantly handed a debut to Rogers in Villa’s Premier League win at Sheffield United, as the Spaniard looks to guide the club to a top-four finish.

However, in recent months, a number of Villa stars have been linked with moves away due to their impressive form under Emery. Chelsea have been advised to look at a move for striker Ollie Watkins, Arsenal and Man City have been heavily linked with a move to sign midfielder Douglas Luiz, whereas Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are eyeing youngster Jacob Ramsey.

Ramsey in particular seems to be the likely casualty of the club's need to comply with the league's profit and sustainability guidelines, with a big sale of a homegrown player the best way to allow more spending on incoming signings.

Steve Bruce on Watkins, Luiz and Ramsey rumours

Talking exclusively to Football FanCast, Bruce, speaking on behalf of BoyleSports, who offer the latest Premier League betting, was asked how much money Villa could bring in for Watkins, Luiz and Ramsey.

“Do you know something, Aston Villa are such a huge football club, where are you going to go now that's bigger than them? Of course, you're going to be linked, there's so many players that are going to be linked, this great word linked. Half of the time it's just people fishing.

“They're all quality players, real quality players. To put a number on it would be practically impossible. You can only value someone what anyone is prepared to pay. The three have made such an impact, that it would take a colossal sum of money for Aston Villa to even think about it. Aston Villa are a team that with the new owners, don't have to sell and are a fantastic football club, so fair play to them.”

Watkins has been on fire in Emery’s first full season in charge, contributing to 21 goals in 23 league games. Meanwhile, Villa are reportedly demanding at least £100m for Luiz and in excess of £50m for Ramsey, so Bruce’s “colossal” claim seems to be pretty accurate.

However, if Villa managed to qualify for the Champions League, Watkins, Luiz and Ramsey may well be tempted to commit their long-term futures at Villa Park, so it could be an important few months in the Midlands.