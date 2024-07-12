Hoping to land a future star, Aston Villa have reportedly made a player plus cash deal to sign a Turkish talent for Unai Emery, who would lose one of the more experienced players in his squad as a result of the deal.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have been one of the busiest clubs in the Premier League, welcoming a total of five fresh faces whilst also losing Douglas Luiz to Juventus and Tim Iroegbunam to Everton to comply with profit and sustainability rules. Ross Barkley became the latest to arrive at the start of the month, swapping Luton Town for the chance to play in the Champions League at Villa Park.

Having made improvements to Emery's starting side, meanwhile, Villa have seemingly turned their attention towards the future and landing a player who would have quite the impact for years to come. The deal wouldn't be without its sacrifice, however.

According to Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Aston Villa have submitted an €18m (£15m) plus Alex Moreno offer to sign Semih Kilicsoy from Besiktas in a deal that would also see the Turkish giants keep hold of their 18-year-old forward in a one-year loan deal. That offer has reportedly been rejected, however, as they look to keep hold of their youngster for good.

Whether Villa go again in pursuit of the young forward remains to be seen, but the fact that Moreno was included in their offer is an indication of where his role lies in Emery's squad following the arrival of Ian Maatsen this summer. That said, if Villa can solve their Moreno conundrum and welcome a future star in return, then it is a deal that they should be pursuing.

"Fantastic" Kilicsoy is one for the future

The interest of a Champions League club in the form of Villa should come as no surprise, given how impressive Kilicsoy was in his first professional season at Besiktas. The teenager earned praise throughout Europe, including from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who described his first campaign as "fantastic" on X.

With Jhon Duran's Aston Villa future already thrown into doubt more than once this summer too, Kilicsoy represents an option who would be ready to provide backup for Ollie Watkins even at just 18 years old. He proved in abundance last season that he's more than ready for first-team action and that includes in the Premier League.

For now, however, Aston Villa's reported bid to sign Kilicsoy has been rejected and he remains a Besiktas player ahead of the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign.