Aston Villa have one of the best signings of the summer on their hands at Villa Park despite their inconsistent start to proceedings in 2023/24, according to Gabriel Agbonlahor.

What's the latest news involving Aston Villa?

Despite much excitement surrounding Aston Villa's entrance into the Europa Conference League this term, the Villans lost out to Legia Warsaw in their opening clash by a scoreline of 3-2, courtesy of Ernest Muci's winning strike in the 51st minute, as per BBC Sport.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, boss Unai Emery indicated that his side will need to learn quickly if they are to progress to the knockout stages, as he said: "Every match away in Europe is difficult and this is a new step where we have to learn. We still have the possibility to react again, we are going to play another five matches. It's not a good result but we have to learn and have to understand how we're going to face the next matches and this competition."

Next up for Aston Villa is a trip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday where they will be looking ot get back to winning ways to elevate themselves up the Premier League table. Making his weekly predictions for outlet Sportskeeda, pundit Paul Merson thinks that an entertaining encounter could be on the cards in SW6. Merson stated: "Chelsea have enough pace up front and could hurt Villa's high line, but I think this game will end all square. Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa."

Aston Villa could be boosted by the fact that Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile has suffered a small setback in his recovery from a long-term injury, which has made him a major doubt for the tie, according to Football London.

What has Gabby Agbonlahor said?

In conversation with Football Insider, former Aston Villa man Gabby Agbonlahor, who is also a pundit for talkSPORT, has heaped praise on Moussa Diaby due to his start to life at Villa Park and has labelled him "one of the signings of the summer" and a "real steal" by Monchi and co.

Agbonlahor told the publication: "He’s one of the signings of the summer, 100%. To pip Saudi Arabia to a deal, it just shows that he trusts Unai Emery and the project at Aston Villa. When you look at how much players are going for – the likes of Antony – he’s almost half the price, and he’s triple the player.

"It’s good recruitment, it’s spending money wisely. He’s still young, and I think he’ll be a real steal for Aston Villa at that price. He’ll keep improving. He is what we thought Leon Bailey would be – and his arrival has even raised Bailey’s game as well. I love that he chose Aston Villa, and hopefully he can have a real impact in the European games too. It’s exciting times at the club."

Diaby's contribution for Aston Villa in the early portion of his time in the West Midlands cannot be questioned, as he has registered two goals and two assists in seven appearances for the Villans across all competitions already, as per Transfermarkt.

The France international will hope to continue his exploits at Stamford Bridge this weekend as the Villans look to improve on their showing in the Premier League so far, which has landed them seventh in the standings.