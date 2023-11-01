Aston Villa are reportedly in a four-way battle to secure the services of one striker in particular in January, and he's already a familiar face to the Premier League.

Aston Villa strikers

The Midlands outfit only have Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran as their two natural options at centre-forward as it stands, and it’s recently been reported that Unai Emery would like to bolster his ranks in that department to build a squad capable of challenging. Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy is one of the targets to have emerged, but with Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham and clubs in Spain and Portugal also chasing him, it could prove difficult to get a deal for him over the line at the start of next year.

Therefore, AS Roma’s Tammy Abraham has seemingly been identified as a potential alternative, and he’s already had a previous spell at the club during the 2018/19 season having joined on loan from Chelsea, so supporters will know the positive impact he can have. The 26-year-old is yet to feature at all this season because he is still recovering from a knee ligament injury that he sustained at the end of the previous campaign, but regardless, he looks set to be a player who will be on the move in January.

Aston Villa plotting swoop for Tammy Abraham

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it (via Sport Witness), Aston Villa are keen on Tammy Abraham, but NSWE and Monchi are set to face stiff competition for his signature in January. West Ham United, Fulham and Brentford are also "in the picture" to sign the centre-forward, with the quartet of top-flight clubs all "keeping close tabs" on his situation at AS Roma.

The Premier League teams are "vigilant and determined to obtain new information" about their target ahead of the upcoming window opening, with Jose Mourinho's side ideally wanting to sell him to a club in the highest division in England.

Since the start of his career, Abraham has posted 205 contributions, 161 goals and 44 assists, in 373 appearances, which shows how prolific he can be in the final third (Transfermarkt - Abraham statistics), and it’s this form which has seen him dubbed a “goal machine” by ex-professional Stephen Elliot.

Standing at 6 foot 2, Mourinho’s £96k-per-week earner (AS Roma salaries), also recorded 62 shots over the course of the previous campaign which was the joint-highest total throughout his squad (FBRef - AS Roma statistics), highlighting his desire to find the back of the net.

Furthermore, Abraham has the versatility to operate out wide on both the left and right flanks alongside his usual role leading the line through the middle, so he could be a useful option for Emery to have at his disposal should he ever want to utilise him and Watkins at the same time.