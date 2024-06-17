Aston Villa could be in the market to add a new centre-forward to their playing squad during the summer transfer window to replace Jhon Duran.

The Colombia international is reportedly closing in on a move to Premier League rivals Chelsea, which would leave a gap behind Ollie Watkins in Unai Emery's attack.

Sporting director Monchi is said to be lining up a swoop to sign Kelechi Iheanacho on a free transfer when his contract at Leicester City expires at the end of the month, and has already had a meeting with the player's representatives.

What Villa could do, however, is bring in a versatile attacker who can play in multiple positions across the frontline, rather than signing a winger and a striker as two separate deals.

That may be their intention with one of the latest players to have been linked with a move to Villa Park, as they are reportedly eyeing up a former Manchester City star.

Aston Villa told asking price for Barcelona attacker

According to the printed edition of The Sunday Express (16/06/24), via TBRFootball, Aston Villa are one of four Premier League clubs interested in a deal to sign Barcelona forward Ferran Torres this summer.

The report claims that the Spanish giants need to cash in on the Spain international in order to fund their own business, as they would like to submit an offer of £20m to sign full-back Joao Cancelo from Manchester City.

It states that Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Newcastle United, and Villa have all been put on red alert by the news of his availability, and they could now swoop to land the versatile attacker.

This suggests that there will be plenty of competition to sign the talented gem, who won the Premier League two times during his spell at The Etihad earlier in his career. The report adds that the 24-year-old star is set to be available for a fee of £30m, although it remains to be seen whether or not the Villans are prepared to pay it.

Why Aston Villa should sign Ferran Torres

Firstly, the Spanish ace is a versatile forward who can cover multiple positions, as he has played 39 games or more in his career as a centre-forward, as a right-winger, and as a left-winger respectively.

This could make him a very useful addition to the squad to replace Duran due to his ability to offer Emery an option out wide or through the middle when needed.

23/24 season Ferran Torres (La Liga) Jhon Duran (Premier League) Appearances 29 23 Starts 12 3 Goals (xG) 7 (5.51) 5 (2.03) Assists (xA) 2 (1.89) 0 (0.18) Big chances created 2 0 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, both players offer a decent goal threat off the bench but the Spain international could provide more as a creative outlet for his team. Torres, who was once hailed as "brilliant" by Pep Guardiola during his time with City, would also come in with experience in the Premier League, having produced nine goals in 28 top-flight games for the English giants.

Therefore, the £30m-rated ace could be a shrewd addition to the squad to provide quality depth ahead of the Champions League and Premier League campaign to come for Villa.