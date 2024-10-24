Aston Villa have submitted an offer worth £12.5 million to sign a player from Barcelona in January, according to a new report. Morale is extremely high at Villa Park right now, as the Midlands side have once again made an impressive start to the season, and that continued in midweek as they brushed Bologna aside to make it three wins from three in the Champions League.

Aston Villa transfer news

Despite Villa’s excellent start to the season, they already have their eyes on ways of improving their squad for either when January arrives or for next summer. This is because the Villans were linked with a move for Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford, a player who has made an excellent start to this Premier League campaign.

Mbeumo has been an impressive player for Brentford for a couple of seasons now and has interest from teams such as Villa, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Newcastle United. The Villans are now keeping a close eye on the forward ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

Meanwhile, Villa are also planning to offer goalkeeper Oliwier Zych a new contract, amid interest from teams like Arsenal and Brighton. The 20-year-old has yet to feature for the first team but has been impressing in the under-21s, and given he has caught the attention of other Premier League teams, Villa are keen to tie the shot stopper down to a new deal.

Aston Villa make £12.5m bid to sign Barcelona's Ferran Torres

According to reports from Spain, Aston Villa have submitted a 15 million euros bid (£12.5 million) for Ferran Torres of Barcelona. The Midlands outfit already have plenty of options going forward, but manager Unai Emery is keen to bring in the Spanish forward to further strengthen his options for the rest of the campaign.

Torres, who was hailed as being “brilliant” by Pep Guardiola during his time at Manchester City, has been at Barça since January 2022. This season has been a bit of a struggle for the forward however, as he’s found himself in and out of the starting XI.

The 24 year-old, who earns £165,000 a week, could now be set for a return to England, as Villa have made an offer. However, Barça will only consider selling Torres should a transfer fee of 25 million euros (£21m) be reached.

Ferran Torres' Premier League stats Apps 28 Goals 9 Assists 3

Barça boss Hansi Flick doesn’t consider Torres an important player in his tactical approach, so Villa are ready to make a move in January, as they see him as a player who can help them in the Premier League and the Champions League, as they look to progress even further in both competitions. Torres is said to be considering an exit, especially if he is given the opportunity to join a team where he is guaranteed more minutes.