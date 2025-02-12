Aston Villa have now joined the race to sign a "world class" Portugal international, who Unai Emery believes could become a key part of his project, according to a report.

Villa still pushing for Europe

Villa still remain in the hunt for the top four, sitting just six points behind Chelsea, but they have struggled to emulate last season's form in the Premier League, perhaps as a result of the extra fixtures that come with playing in the Champions League.

As such, Emery strengthened his squad considerably in the January transfer window, bringing in big-name signings such as Marcus Rashford, Marco Asensio and Donyell Malen to bolster his attacking options.

In order to shore up the backline, centre-back Axel Disasi arrived on loan from Chelsea, while right-back Andres Garcia was signed from Levante, but there is a feeling the Villans still want to bring in an additional full-back in the summer.