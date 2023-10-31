Aston Villa are in a great place on and off the pitch and now one reporter has made an exciting transfer claim that will undoubtedly enthuse the Villa Park faithful.

More and more over the last few months, Aston Villa have begun to be associated with pursuits of high-profile individuals to strengthen Unai Emery's side, which is a by-product of their rise to prominence under the Spaniard, who has taken them from relegation candidates to Champions League contenders in the space of a year.

In the summer, the Villans pulled off some eye-catching business, securing the arrivals of Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres, Nicolo Zaniolo, Youri Tielemans and Clement Lenglet, who were all well sought-after players on the market before deciding to commit their futures to the West Midlands side.

Fast forward to late October and Villa have gone from strength to strength on the field, as they sit fifth in the Premier League table alongside holding a strong chance of reaching the next phase of the Europa Conference League. With the January transfer window just around the corner, the abundance of established players being mentioned in connection with Aston Villa continues to grow.

According to a transfer update from Calciomercato, Roma forward Tammy Abraham is now in the sights of Aston Villa; however, Brentford, Newcastle United, Fulham and his former club, Chelsea, also retain an interest in the England international. Widening their appeal due to their recent success in the upper echelons of the Premier League, Sporting Clube de Portugal man Pedro Goncalves is also rumoured to be a target for Emery as he searches for quality reinforcements to complement a squad that is already littered with talented players.

Aston Villa's last five results - all competitions Competition Opponent and result Venue Premier League Aston Villa 3-1 Luton Town Villa Park Europa Conference League AZ Alkmaar 1-4 Aston Villa AFAS Stadion Premier League Aston Villa 4-1 West Ham United Villa Park Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Aston Villa Molineux Europa Conference League Aston Villa 1-0 Zrinjski Mostar Villa Park

Speaking in an interview with GiveMeSport, journalist Dean Jones has indicated his belief that Aston Villa are in a good position to sign almost anyone they want at present due to the work Emery has done on the field to transform the outlook of the club completely.

"I think their progress under Unai Emery has given them a great chance of signing whoever they want to sign to be honest. He's been just a breath of fresh air to that club to have such an impact on the team's results and performances in such as short space of time is just unbelievable, considering where this team were at under Steven Gerrard and the direction this club were heading in. He's done a remarkable job to take a group and inflict his own personal style on them."

Undoubtedly, Emery has a lot to do with everything good that is associated with Aston Villa at the moment. Nevertheless, a lot of credit needs to come the way of those who work behind the scenes in recruitment at the club for assembling a squad capable of producing such consistency.

Creating a winning culture anywhere is a difficult task for any manager at any given time, though Emery seems to be having some great success at Villa Park that will be hard to stop in the short term.