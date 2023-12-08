Aston Villa have taken significant strides both on and off the pitch in the last 12 months, resulting in new heights for Unai Emery's side in the Premier League. The Midlands club sit as high as third in the league and just four points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

With a game against the Gunners up next, Villa face the very real prospect of going within touching distance of the top of the tree before Christmas. Things could get even better for the Villans in the January transfer window too, with one club reportedly open to offers for a long-term target of theirs, who could improve Emery's side even further.

Aston Villa transfer news

Helping to put Emery's side in the position that they currently find themselves in, Villa welcomed the likes of Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres and Nicolo Zaniolo in the summer transfer window. Diaby's arrival particularly proved just how far those at Villa Park have come in recent times, given that they managed to attract arguably one of the Bundesliga's best players at the time. Now, they could show off their improvement once more to land a Premier League player.

According to Football Transfers, Aston Villa are still interested in a move to sign Emile Smith Rowe, who Arsenal are now open to offers for. Smith Rowe's injury history has seen his game time reduced at The Emirates, as Martin Odegaard and others arrived to steal the spotlight initially fixated on him and Bukayo Saka.

It remains to be seen whether Villa make an offer for the Hale End graduate, but it's certainly a positive for them that the Gunners are now willing to listen to bids for their midfielder.

"Superb" Smith Rowe must make Aston Villa move

As difficult as it may be to say goodbye to your boyhood club, Smith Rowe has reached an early crossroads in his career and desperately needs minutes - something Aston Villa could provide. The 23-year-old is at risk of becoming a forgotten star at The Emirates after a disastrous spell dealing with countless injury setbacks. Smith Rowe's injury record could be a concern for Emery, with the pair knowing each other well when the Spainard was in north London, however, he may have to simply trust the Englishman's ability when fit if Villa make their move.

Emile Smith Rowe Games missed through injury 2023/24 8 2022/23 14 2020/21 15 2019/20 2

Prior to so many injuries, Smith Rowe was at the centre of praise from Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who said after the Gunners defeated Aston Villa back in October 2021:

"Credit to him and obviously the staff here that are all the time monitoring and build that education with him and he'll only get better. He should demand that in his game because he is capable of doing it. I'm pleased that that is developing. He still needs to develop more in other areas as well.

"The other night he wasn't 100 per cent fit but he stepped forward and he wanted to play with a difficult injury that he had. There is no complaining, he is just looking forwards, he is really determined, he has changed the way he is living as well a little bit and some of the habits that he had and he's been superb."