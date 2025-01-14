As they look to raise funds to welcome incomings of their own this month, Aston Villa are now reportedly in talks to sell one of Unai Emery's defensive options alongside star striker Jhon Duran.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have, of course, already been busy in the January transfer window on the sales front, having all but shown Jaden Philogene the door to join Ipswich Town in a deal worth over £20m. About to sell the winger just six months after he returned on a permanent basis from Hull City, those in the Midlands can consider him a case of what might have been.

That sale looks to have already made the desired impact too, with Donyell Malen arriving in Philogene's place and perhaps finally add the goals that they've lacked from the flanks.

It may not be the first time that the Villans sell before they buy this month either with West Ham United reportedly submitting their first offer to sign Duran this month and the Midlands club left to ponder the chance to avoid profit and sustainability issues once and for all. PSG have also made contact with the forward this month. Meanwhile, they're also seemingly ready to show another player the door.

According to John Percy of The Telegraph, Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos is in talks to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce this month. The £100,000-a-week defender has fallen out of favour under Emery and now looks set to be among those allowed to depart. Whether Fenerbahce can agree a deal remains to be seen, however, with Sky Sports News dropping an update live on TV this Tuesday, revealing Carlos talks have now reached a deadlock.

"Immense" Carlos is surplus to requirements

Whilst it could be argued that Villa need the squad depth that the likes of Carlos provide amid responsibilities in both domestic and European competition, they also need to make sure that they stay within their means on the PSR front and that should spell the end for the Brazilian in the Midlands.

At 31 years old too, Aston Villa should start thinking about younger options within their backline to sit alongside the likes of Ezri Konsa and Pau Torres rather than falling back on those out-of-favour and ageing.

The Brazilian certainly wouldn't be bowing out without any moments to savour either. Gary Neville was full of praise for Carlos in Aston Villa's 2-0 victory over Arsenal last season, saying on commentary for Sky Sports as relayed by Aston Villa News: "He’s been Villa’s best player in the first half Diego Carlos, he’s been immense.

"Diego Carlos, outstanding in that first half. Clean sheet, he’s been outstanding. In the first half, he was a man mountain.”

Now possibly ready to lose that "man mountain" with the right offer, Aston Villa could be in a position to welcome reinforcements of their own in that department before the end of the month.