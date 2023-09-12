Aston Villa's top stars are on international duty and several of their players have jetted out to all corners of the world to represent their respective nations; however, one Villans man struggled to make an impact in his last appearance.

What's the latest news involving Aston Villa?

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa boss Unai Emery allowed attacking trio Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis and Jaden Philogene to leave Villa Park this summer to help with their Financial Fair Play obligations. All three players are homegrown and represent pure profit for the Premier League outfit while also catering for extra squad space through their respective departures.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has spoken to GIVEMESPORT about the future of Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, who is contracted to the club until the summer of 2025 and has indicated that they will sit down with the England international to determine where his head is at, as he stated: “This is a key time for Watkins in determining how his career progresses. I think Villa is a great club for him right now, and there will be conversations coming about his contract because Villa can’t let that get into the final 18 months, as that’s when offers start to land, and players can get itchy feet."

Watkins has registered three goals and two assists in six appearances across all competitions in 2023/24; however, he has yet to notch a single goal in the Premier League, as per Transfermarkt.

Aston Villa defender Alex Moreno is stepping up his recovery from injury and is 'fighting' to be back in contention after undergoing a surgical procedure in the summer, as per Birmingham World.

How has Matty Cash fared this season?

Despite being born in Slough, Cash represents Poland at international level and was benched for the Eagles' 2-0 victory over the Faroe Islands on September 8th, as per ESPN.

Cash then featured for the entirety of Poland's 2-0 defeat to Albania in EURO 2024 qualifying and featured on the right flank under Fernando Santos, but he may not return particularly happy with his display.

Polish newspaper Przeglad Sportowy were less than impressed by his exploits on the field, rating his performance at just 4/10 and stating: "He returned to the squad after a long international break. Many people wondered why Santos did not designate him to play on Thursday. He must have gathered all his strength for Tirana. He deserved an award. Cash played a decent match, the right side was very active, but what’s the point if it didn’t bring any result."

As seen on Sofascore, Cash was uncomfortable on the ball and lost possession on 22 separate occasions over the course of the tie at the Air Albania Stadium.

The 26-year-old has started 2023/24 on fire for his current employers Aston Villa, registering three goals in six appearances encompassing all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

On the international circuit, it seems like Cash still has some room for improvement, though he could have a fresh slate under a new manager as Poland boss Santos looks set to be relieved of his duties as manager, as per TVP Sport.